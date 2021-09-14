

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Argo Blockchain Plc (ARB.L) has commenced an initial public offering of 7.5 million American Depositary Shares, representing an aggregate of 75 million ordinary shares. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of the company. Argo Blockchain has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker, ARBK. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering.



Argo Blockchain PLC is a global data centre business that provides a platform for cryptocurrency mining operations. Headquartered in London, UK, Argo Blockchain has operations in strategic locations in North America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de