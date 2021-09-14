Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. today announces it will close their $25 million Series-A round this month with lead investments from global financial services provider, Apex Group, K20 Fund, Dev.Pro, and Global Blockchain Ventures.

Inveniam Capital Partners' software platform, Inveniam.io, is the operating system for real asset data in the rapidly developing decentralized market. "The use of blockchain to transmit trust in data will drive automation in valuation and price discovery in the private markets. Inveniam.io allows data rich, low-frequency trading private market assets to have monthly marks by subject matter experts. Price discovery for illiquid assets with fully observable inputs will transform the balance sheets of corporate owners," said Todd Stevens, Global Head of Capital Markets for Inveniam Capital Partners. "Low yields in the bond market are driving defined benefit plans to higher performing asset classes, but those fiduciaries need third party price discovery. Our operating platform unlocks value across private equity, commercial real estate, private credit, and infrastructure."

This Series-A funding follows consistent growth of client installations and assets on the platform ("AOP") with low ten figures of assets currently on the platform. Company forward-looking estimates project AOP to approach $200 billion by year end 2023.

This news follows Inveniam's acquisition of the assets of Factom Inc. in early 2021, including their significant blockchain patent portfolio. Factom's IP patent portfolio coupled with Inveniam's has resulted in the company becoming the eighth largest U.S.-based holder of blockchain patents and/or patent applications as reported by UnifiedPatents.com.

Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO comments: "We are proud of the work of our team to build an institutional quality software that delivers immediate value to private markets by laying the foundation for investors to fully participate in the DeFi evolution of capital markets. Our high-quality strategic and capital investors are testament to the strength of the business we have built, and we are excited to work in partnership as we pursue our aims of becoming the global standard for trust in private market data globally."

Peter Hughes, CEO and Founder of Apex Group further adds: "As allocations to Private Asset classes continue to grow, trusted data is essential to being able to transact in private market assets. Using data that is verified on blockchain, our partnership with Inveniam will create efficiencies and deliver benefits for the $1.5 trillion of client assets we service. We're excited about the potential of this partnership and the prospect of beginning onboarding significant assets to the Inveniam platform."

Inveniam.io President Kerry Rudy will lead the support for the Apex rollout, "Apex is the exact type of innovator we needed as a partner to help us become a global standard for trust in private market data globally."

Joe Lieberman, Managing Partner, K20 Fund adds: "A decentralized blockchain ecosystem is the fulcrum of the new financial network that benefits institutions and individuals alike. Inveniam offers a compelling and innovative DeFi platform to institutional-grade clients, while also solving some of the most complex problems in the sector."

About Inveniam -Inveniam is a Fintech company with offices in New York City and Northville, MI. Founded in 2017, Inveniam has built Inveniam.io, a powerful technology platform that utilizes Big Data, AI and blockchain technology to provide not only surety of data, but high-functioning use of that data in a distributed data ecosystem. When Verified by Inveniam, users can obtain real-time pricing of private, infrequently traded assets, accelerate diligence, accurately price assets, and identify buyers for those assets. Inveniam's operating system credentials data to commute trust allowing payments throughout the global financial system. This ability to commute trust in data artifacts is regardless of its place of rest, origin, or application. Inveniam holds numerous patents around the ingestion of data into smart contracts.

About Apex Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With 50 offices worldwide and 5,000 employees upon the close of announced acquisitions, Apex delivers an extensive range of services to asset managers, capital markets, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody and super ManCo services, business services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory service for private companies.

About K20 Fund K20 is a New York-based venture fund that creates long-term value for the companies they invest in and their investments range from fintech and blockchain to digital asset and decentralized finance.

About Global Blockchain Ventures Fund, LP Global Blockchain Ventures Fund, LP is a blockchain-focused venture capital fund specializing in blockchain-enabled applications within synergistic technology platforms including Internet of Things, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare.

Inveniam has been assisted by Palladium Capital Group, LLC, in capital raising and expanding market reach.

