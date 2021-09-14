Base Reward llc: BRT Token Hits Hardcap During Its Initial Coin Offering

BAMENDA, CAMEROON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / BRT Token, an all-in-one Defi solution for Africa, after reaching its hardcap by raising $375 000 within a month of sales during its ICO is set to get listed on exchanges this September.

Decentralized finance was once a promising idea; now, it is a reality. DeFi is leading a movement that is leveraging cryptocurrencies and blockchains to transform the outdated traditional financial systems into more efficient and inclusive systems without an intermediary.

There are only a few projects that truly benefit customers for their every single usage or loyalty. There is often no connection between users and the company; customers rarely feel valued by the company or get something in return for contributing to the company's growth, particularly in AFRICA.

That is where BRT Token steps in.

BRT Token Loyalty benefits

BRT Token is an African blockchain startup in Cameroon that combines cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and various businesses to form a single ecosystem ( BRT Ecosystem) in which customers are given benefits for their loyalty in their native token (BRT Token) and can become stakeholders who share in revenue, participate in decision making, and grow alongside the project as customers.

BRT Token

BRT Token is a DeFi token. It intends to benefit its holders with 60% of the ecosystem fees through liquidity provision, with tokens being burned in the process (Buy Back and Burn).

Using the proof of stake protocol at its core, token holders can mint more tokens by staking their benefits or purchased token. The minting process is similar to bitcoin mining pools, so holders accrue benefits according to their percentage of the total token in the staking pool.

According to project whitepaper tokenomics, there will be a total of 12 million tokens, with 3,650,000 Tokens set aside for staking on their smart contract. Users will receive approximately 5000 BRT tokens per day based on their token stake in the staking pool. Interestingly, the token benefits will be halved once every year for the next 25 years, transforming it into digital GOLD.

KEY FEATURES

Some of the key features of the BRT ecosystem include,

STAKING PROTOCOL: Token holders can stake their token to accrue benefits according to their percentage of the total token in the staking pool.

TOKEN HOLDERS: 60% of all Fees and profits from the ecosystem will be distributed among token holders monthly.

BUY-BACK & BURNING: BRT Token has implemented a buyback and burn program. Tokens are bought back with 60% of ecosystem profits and burned quarterly.

GOVERNANCE TOKEN: Token holders will be able to vote and decide on what direction the token and project go.

LIMITED SUPPLY: They will exist only a Max Supply of 12 000 000 BRT Token and it is designed to keep reducing in supply.

BRT Token will be a super deflationary token from its design and concept.

THE BRT ECOSYSTEM

The BRT ecosystem is a collection of various DeFi protocols and services which will exist as the token backbones and propel the project in reaching its objectives in becoming Africa's Bitcoin.

EXCHANGER

Users will be able exchange cryptocurrencies in 3-15 minutes, cross blockchains, P2P and SWAP at the lowest market rates, and earn benefits for every trade or swap made.

CRYPTO DEBIT CARD SERVICES

Debit cards (virtual and physical) Reloadable with CRYPTO and FIAT currencies. The card will bridge between price and bureaucracy, reaching out to the millions of unbanked people in Africa and the rest of the world, also making access to banking solutions simple and inclusive.

E-COMMERCE

According to Statista, the total value of e-commerce in Africa reached $16.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29 billion by 2022. They intend to capitalize on the young market to become a titan in the field of P2P e-commerce marketplaces by utilizing the full potential of crypto and blockchain.

Their journey to building begins with BRT Wallet, a non-custodial Defi wallet for crypto Holdings, Swapping, Dapping, Trading, Shopping, Banking and many other features.

To learn more about BRT Token visit basereward.online

