GALAR PR LTD: GIBXSWAP's 15th Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) Sale Sets A New Wave For Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO)

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / After the encryption market has experienced growth, the entire blockchain ecosystem has higher security, efficiency, liquidity, and decentralization requirements. Even though the DeFi, Polkadot, NFT, ETH2.0, storage, and other projects or models quickly caught people's attention during 2020, the hype space can still radiate to the next stage of Web 3.0. Still, the exploration of the project crowdfunding model has not improved.

Following the irreversible NFT economic model development, GIBXSWAP began to lay out detailed plans for innovating crowdfunding methods and creating a minimalist issuance model. The introduction of GIBXSWAP ILO can assist projects on Ethereum and Polkadot in moving from 0 to 1.

GIBXSWAP is an automated market maker (AMM) that allows users to exchange two tokens. The exchange receives liquidity from LPs who stake their tokens in the Liquidity Pools. A user receives LP tokens in exchange, which can be staked to earn X tokens in the 'pool.' GIBXSWAP's platform currency is the X token.

The value of "X" is equal to the trading volume of the decentralized exchange GIBXSWAP DEX. As a result, the greater the volume of GIBXSWAP transactions, the greater the value of "X"! At the same time, token holders have the option to sell "X" at any time to protect the long-term interests of early participants and GUSDTTM holders.

What distinguishes GIBXSWAP from other exchange platforms is that it returns transaction fees to users in the form of X tokens. The amount of fee returns varies according to the trading pair and the percentage of the trading volume. For instance, suppose you decided to exchange 1BNB for USDT, and the fee return for that pair is 100%. A transaction fee of 0.3 percent, or 0.003BNB, will be charged during this exchange. Once the transaction is completed, the system will immediately return the transaction fee in the form of X, proportional to the trading volume.

The newly launched GIBXSWAP will also enable liquidity mining, transaction mining, asset cross-chain functions, and the implementation of a board of directors mechanism. The GIBXSWAP board of directors mechanism, using a designated LP and a single currency, will distribute "X" based on the proportion of locked positions. "X" will include a complete repurchase mechanism. Every quarter, a portion of the profits from the GIBXSWAP platform will be used to repurchase and airdrop "X." The repurchased "X" will be destroyed immediately, and the repurchase record will be made public as soon as possible. To ensure openness and transparency, users can query through the blockchain browser; the "airdrop" portion will be allocated based on the size of each pool, and then distributed based on the proportion of the locked position. To put it another way, "X" is a deflationary currency. With deflation and high liquidity, you can make money simply by holding the currency!

The ambitions of GIBSWAP in recasting the economic model. GIBSWAP is a decentralized exchange, but it has some significant improvements. The emission rate for each block(X) is ten, and the daily emission is 288,000. X is distributed to trade mining, LP Pool, and Token Pool, with the percentage of emission for each block being 40%, 40%, and 20%, respectively. For deflationary mechanics, X is currently burning 0.05 percent of every trade made on GIBXSWAP. The platform's development will significantly improve the value and price of "X." It is beneficial to all "X" holders.

