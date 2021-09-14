Citycon Oyj: Notice of redemption of senior unsecured notes due 2022

HELSINKI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (TOGETHER THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Citycon Treasury B.V. has given notice to the trustee and the principal paying agent that it will exercise its right to redeem its outstanding 2.375 per cent guaranteed notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"). The notice of redemption to the noteholders will be delivered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2022 Notes. The redemption date is 19 October 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The applicable early redemption amount will be announced in due course. Currently there is an amount of EUR 161,738,000 outstanding under the 2022 Notes. The redemption price will be paid automatically to the noteholders. The 2022 Notes are listed on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen

VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

