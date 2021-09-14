

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A whopping 262049 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Monday. It took the national total to 41,223,097, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



COVID-deaths again crossed the alarming mark of 2000 on the same day. 2136 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 662,243.



The weekly average of coronavirus deaths has increased to 1,827, marking 36 percent rise in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The seven-day average of coronavirus cases reached 172,404 in the same period, marking 8 percent rise in a fortnight.



Tennessee reported the most number of cases - 29,005 - while North Carolina reported most COVID-related deaths - 171.



A total of 100,087 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country, while 32,062,905 people have so far recovered from the disease. 1,644,139 tests were conducted nationally on Monday.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 178,982,950 people, or 53.9 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated in the United States. This includes 82.5 percent of people above 65.



A total of 209,701,005 people, or 63.2 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



380,831,725 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



In major development outside the U.S., British Health Secretary Sajid Javid outlined in the parliament the government's winter plan for managing Covid. He announced that the roll out of vaccine booster dose for people aged above 50 and younger vulnerable adults twill start next week.



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that children aged between 12 and 15 will be offered the coronavirus vaccine from Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de