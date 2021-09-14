- (PLX AI) - Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.
- • Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders
- • Vivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021
- • Vivendi Management Board decided today to combine this special dividend in kind with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings
- • This combination enables the distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders on September 21, 2021
VIVENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de