- (PLX AI) - DFDS investment outlook for 2021 is increased from DKK 2.8 billion to DKK 3.5 billion.
- • The faster payment of the transaction price increases the outlook by DKK 0.9 billion, while the outlook is lowered DKK 0.2 billion by a general reduction in expected investments, the company said
- • HSF Logistics Group has around 1,800 employees with annual revenue of approximately DKK 2.8 billion and EBITDA of DKK 385 million
- • Annual synergy target of around DKK 75 million to be reached by end of 2023
