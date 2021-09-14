Calliditas Therapeutics: PDUFA goal date extension for Nefecon NDA in the U.S.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) (Nasdaq - CALT), a biopharma company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to December 15, 2021.

In March 2021 Calliditas filed for FDA approval using the Accelerated Approval Program, based on the proteinuria endpoint as previously discussed with the Agency, reflecting data from the 200 patients in Part A of the NefIgArd trial.

In its review of the NDA, the FDA has requested further analyses of the NeflgArd trial data which the company has provided to the FDA. The Agency has classified these analyses as a major amendment to the NDA. The amendment mainly provides additional eGFR and other related analyses as further support of the proteinuria data provided in the NDA submission. The FDA has therefore extended the PDUFA goal date to December 15, 2021.

"Our NDA for Nefecon is the first time that the FDA is considering an approval on the basis of proteinuria as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval in IgA nephropathy, requiring an in-depth review process. We will continue to cooperate closely with the FDA as they complete the review of our NDA," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO at Calliditas.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of adults with the autoimmune renal disease primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas read out topline data from Part A of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

