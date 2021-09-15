

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) said it again raised operating EBITDA outlook for the financial year 2021.



Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA for the financial year 2021 to be in the range of 1.26 billion euros to 1.32 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.16 billion euros to 1.26 billion euros.



In its updated forecast, Brenntag assumes that the current exceptional market environment will continue at least until the end of the year and that there will be no significant changes in the macroeconomic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the further course of 2021.



