

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that it will supply an additional 1.4 million 1,200 mg doses of REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) antibody cocktail to the U.S. government by January 31, 2022, at a cost of $2,100 per dose.



The new agreement follows two earlier agreements with the U.S. government announced in July 2020 and January 2021.



The U.S. government will continue to provide REGEN-COV at no cost to patients.



REGEN-COV is an investigational medicine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization to treat people who are at high risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 infection who are either already infected (non-hospitalized) or in certain post-exposure prophylaxis settings.



Regeneron invented REGEN-COV and is collaborating with Roche to increase global supply, with Roche primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.



Regeneron expects to begin delivering the additional REGEN-COV doses to the U.S. government in September, with the vast majority delivered in the fourth-quarter 2021.



Regeneron will record all net sales associated with this agreement. Pursuant to a prior agreement, Roche will manufacture approximately one third of the doses for Regeneron to fulfill this new agreement with the U.S. government.



