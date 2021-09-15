- (PLX AI) - TGS says 2022 has promising potential in presentation at Pareto energy conference.
- • TGS says potential driven by high oil price, lower share of legacy commitments in E&P spending and historical low supply of new multi-client data due to low investments
- • Sees ontinued challenging market conditions in the near-term, but signs of through being reached
- • Says Q3 is expected to be better than the preceding quarter driven by pre-funding revenues
