Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

Inside information 15 September 2021 at 08:30 a.m. (EEST)





Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2021

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020. The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.

The estimates are given provided that there are no major negative changes in the coronavirus pandemic situation, currency exchange rates or in component availability.

Previously the company estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.

Incap's Business review for January-September 2021 will be published on 27 October 2021.





INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:



Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.