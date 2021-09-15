Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die stärkste Ansage die es gibt: 8 mal STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Frankfurt
14.09.21
08:03 Uhr
48,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,10 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2021 | 07:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2021

Incap Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
Inside information 15 September 2021 at 08:30 a.m. (EEST)


Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2021

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020. The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.

The estimates are given provided that there are no major negative changes in the coronavirus pandemic situation, currency exchange rates or in component availability.

Previously the company estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.

Incap's Business review for January-September 2021 will be published on 27 October 2021.


INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.