- (PLX AI) - Inditex 1H sales EUR 11.9 billion, up 53% in constant FX.
- • Inditex 1H 2021 EBITDA increased 109% to EUR 3.1 billion
- • Inditex Net income in 1H 2021 came to EUR 1.3 billion
- • Inditex Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and 9 September 2021 increased 22%
- • Currently 99% of stores are open
- • Inditex says investments in the period 2020-2022 will be around EUR 900 million per year
- • The investment plan includes a digital investment of EUR 1 billion over the 3 years
