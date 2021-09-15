Insolation Energy Director Vikas Jain recently spoke to pv magazine about the company's plans to expand its solar panel manufacturing capacity to 700 MW with the addition of a 500 MW facility. The new factory will be equipped to produce poly, mono, mono PERC, and bifacial panels, with individual outputs of up to 600 Wp.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer Insolation Energy has started building a new module manufacturing facility with a capacity of 500 MW per year in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Once operational, it will take Insolation Energy's overall module capacity from 200 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...