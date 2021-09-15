- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Automotive wins contract worth EUR 20 million estimated lifetime revenue.
- • FTS unit has won incremental business and secured an extension contract estimated annualized revenue of EUR 4 million, and estimated lifetime revenue worth EUR 20 million for the company's world-leading high-temperature fuel line: Fluoro-comp
- • The under-hood flexible fuel hose Fluoro-comp will be delivered to various North American SUVs and Passenger Car vehicles from the FTS facility in Grand River, Ohio
