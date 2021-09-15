

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L), on Wednesday, reported H1 IFRS statutory loss after tax of £56.0 million or 8.0p per share compared to a loss of £207.5 million or 38.8p per share last year.



The improvement in statutory EPS is driven primarily by the reduction in exceptional costs year-on-year.



Adjusted loss before tax was £39.5 million or 4.7p per share versus a loss of £62.6 million or 11.2p per share in the prior year period.



Meanwhile, revenue for the first-half period declined to £216.8 million from £227.2 million generated a year ago.



Andy Hornby, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We have made good progress in the past six months, securing the refinancing and recapitalisation of the Group in the first quarter before focusing our attention on the re-opening of the business and welcoming back dine-in customers as government restrictions eased...'



