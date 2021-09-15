Totality Services: Majority of Brits Admit They are Actually Happy to be Back in the Office

- Over half (55%) of Brits happy to be back in the office with seeing colleagues, getting a break from family & mental health the main reasons

- 20% of those asked would rather not return with one in ten admitting they enjoy being able to slack whilst working from home

- A third (33%) of the nation admit to feeling unmotivated and having "holiday blues"

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the "great return" to the office, over half of Brits (55%) are happy to be back in the office according to a new poll.

The number of people returning to the office this month is set to rise to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and, whilst a third (33%) of the nation admit to feeling unmotivated after the long summer break is over, over half are pleased to be back.

The survey, conducted by leading IT service provider Totality Services, found that of those pleased to be back in the office, almost half (41%) put it down to seeing colleagues again. A quarter (25%) believe that being back helps their mental health with 21% admitting they are happy to have a break from their family whilst a third (30%).

Whilst it's not clear exactly how many Brits will return to the office, a fifth (20%) of the nation are not happy to be back and would prefer to work from home full time. Of those, a quarter (26%) put this down to enjoying spending more time with loved ones, whilst a fifth (20%) say it's been nice to be away from colleagues.

Although half (51%) of those who would rather not be in the office feel they are more productive from home, one in ten actually admitted that they have managed to get away with 'slacking' and doing less work whilst based at home.

Luis Navarro, Totality Services Co-Founder, said: "After a tough 18 months of working at home, it's no surprise to see that people are enjoying being back in the office with their colleagues. We're helping many of our clients transition back into the office and move closer towards some form of normality at work. Luckily, our business is structured in a way that whether you're working from the office or still from home, we can assist with any IT needs."

