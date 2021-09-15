- (PLX AI) - H&M shares fell 2% at the open as third-quarter sales recovered slower than expected.
- • H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million missed consensus of SEK 57,880 million, with lockdowns and restrictions in Asia continuing to hamper development
- • The uncertainty around the pandemic and Asian effects may prevail in the near-term, SEB analysts said
- • NOTE: Competitor Inditex topped consensus with first-half sales up 53% in constant currencies
