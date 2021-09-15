BetVictor Partners with Quantum Metric for the next step towards player-centricity

Partnership puts player behaviour at the heart of development

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, and global iGaming operator BetVictor today announce a new partnership to help drive customer-focused product development. Quantum Metric will capture data on every single customer experience and their behaviour across BetVictor sites, empowering the team to evolve its product directly in line with player needs.

According to Eoin Ryan, Director of Product at BetVictor, the partnership has come at the perfect time, "I want to be able to drive more of our product and UX evolution from the point of view of how customers actively want to use our services. Quantum Metric allows us to do exactly this, but also allows us to prioritise development based on quantified value to the business," Ryan continued, "This isn't just about product development. Our UX, customer service and marketing teams also need this level of understanding.

The agreement coincides with strong growth at BetVictor as it expands into further international markets. Such expansion demands both scalability and flexibility, and this was another reason BetVictor chose to work with Quantum Metric. The additional regulatory and fiduciary requirements of international expansion add complexity into the player's digital experience, something that iGaming companies are keen to avoid.

Ryan says, "Minimising friction in customer journeys is key to success and is even more important when it comes to entering new markets. You only get one chance to make a good first impression. It's vital we make these processes as simple as possible, minimising the impact of each of the new micro-transactions necessary from other markets. In its simplest terms, the more reasons new players are given to drop off, the more likely they will do so. We're looking forward to Quantum Metric's Journey's view helping us to do exactly this."

Quantum Metric will also be incorporated into BetVictor's marketing and customer services teams, with instantaneous, real-time replay sessions available for representatives at the touch of a button, as well as automatic tagging to technical teams when needed for fixing problems.Alex Thomson, Vice President of EMEA operations at Quantum Metric explains why this is important; "Creating the most customer centric product possible also means making the most customer centric company. For this to happen, all parts of the business must be aligned, using the same set of customer data. For BetVictor, this is exactly what's happening."

Ryan also expects the Quantum Metric partnership to be able to help with other core operational aspects in the near future, including player-protection, fraud prevention and experimentation and A/B testing.

For more ways to examine how improving digital products can help iGaming companies stand out in the market, check-out the LEAP into Gaming virtual event, 19th October.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most - your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2021, Quantum Metric was ranked 555 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

About BetVictor

BetVictor is an online gambling company and B2B solutions provider licensed in Germany, UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man. Founded in 1946, the privately owned gambling operator employs 600 worldwide with its global headquarters based in Gibraltar.

Offering sportsbook, casino and bingo, BetVictor is committed to protecting customers from gambling related harm and is dedicated to improving the gambling experience by leveraging in-house developed technology and award-winning products.

For more information, follow BetVictor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559642/Quantum_Metric_Logo.jpg