AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 14/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.9178
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43657753
CODE: USRI
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 122223 EQS News ID: 1233519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
