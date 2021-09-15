The factory is under development in Eindhoven by Dutch start-up Solarge, and is scheduled to begin manufacturing activities in March.Dutch construction company Vorm has agreed to invest an unspecified sum, through its investment firm Shape Capital, into a new solar module factory that Netherlands-based module manufacturer Solarge B.V. is planning to build in Eindhoven. According to Vorm, the new factory will have a capacity of 300 MW and will become operational in the spring of 2022. The company said it decided to invest in the new facility as Solarge produces solar panels that are not inferior ...

