WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Stuttgart
15.09.21
08:06 Uhr
3,590 Euro
+0,140
+4,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.09.2021 | 11:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Sep-2021 / 09:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

15 September 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 13 September 2021, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), using deductions from salary in each calendar month ('Partnership Shares'), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares ('Matching Shares').

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP3.195 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. 

Name / Position of PDMR            Number of     Number of 
                       Partnership Shares Matching Shares 
Phil Dickinson - Creative Director      48         4 
Jon Wragg - Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 47         5

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 13 September 2021.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name                         1. Phil Dickinson 
a                                 2. Jon Wragg 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status                   1. Creative Director 
a                                 2. Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                 Initial Notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
       Name 
a                                 Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                                 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                                  ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction              Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
                                  Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b                                 Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
                                  Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  1.GBP3.195+nil         1.48+4 
c 
                                  2.GBP3.195+nil         2.47+5 
 
 
                                  Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Aggregated information                1.GBP153.36           1.52 
d 
                                  2.GBP150.17           2.52 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e                                 13 September 2021 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f                                 London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry plc 
Ruth Daniels 
Group General Counsel 
and Company Secretary 
+44 (0) 1242 586643

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 122228 
EQS News ID:  1233525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
