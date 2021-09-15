Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAR3 ISIN: US0044685008 Ticker-Symbol: SP4P 
Tradegate
14.09.21
17:38 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,150
+2,34 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,65012:01
6,5006,65011:30
ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2021 | 11:32
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Bencich will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Tuesday, September 21st at 3:45PM ET.

Additionally, Mr. Bencich will participate in Maxim Group's Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference during the "Addiction" panel on Wednesday, September 22nd at 9:00AM ET.

Additional information about the upcoming events can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline
Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide, and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.[1][2] More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Achieve recently announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 ORCA-2 clinical trial, evaluating cytisinicline as a treatment for combustible cigarette cessation. Topline results from the ORCA-2 trial are expected in the first half of 2022. For more information on Achieve Life Sciences and cytisinicline please visit www.achievelifesciences.com.

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver
Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com
(646) 871-8485

Investor Relations Contact
Jason Wong
jwong@bplifescience.com
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

[1] World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

[2] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

SOURCE: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663394/Achieve-Life-Sciences-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.