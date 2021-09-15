- (PLX AI) - Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said.
- • Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously
- • At mid-point, the new outlook is only 1% above consensus of 1,260-1,280 million
- • Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock to EUR 98 from EUR 96, reiterating buy
