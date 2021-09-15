- (PLX AI) - CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR 65-90 million previously
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 105-135 million vs EUR 105-135 million previously
- • Q2 revenue EUR 249.2 million, up from EUR 228.5 million last year
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 23.3 million, down from EUR 42.6 million last year
- • Says main reason for the improved revenue and earnings expectation is the significant increase in ethanol sales prices
- • The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand
