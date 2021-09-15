New Site Showcases Expanded Offerings to MedTech, Performance Automotive Aftermarket, Industrial, Telecom, AgTech and Other Industries

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Kingstec, the company offering complete solutions to project management, engineering, manufacturing, and logistical challenges, today announced the launch of its new website at www.kingstec.com. The new site features expanded and frequently updated content for companies in medical technology, performance automotive aftermarket, industrial controls, telecommunications, agricultural technology and more.

For nearly 40 years, Kingstec has partnered with established businesses and startups all over the world, connecting them with trusted manufacturing partners in Asia and seeing projects through from ideation to delivery. Kingstec's services include project management, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and more.

Kingstec's experienced and proactive logistics team helps clients stay ahead of supply chain issues, keeping them informed of important changes in unsettled times. As a result of the pandemic and global supply chain issues, many suppliers are facing component shortages and shipping delays which are driving up costs and drawing out delivery times. With its close ties to China and trusted manufacturing facilities, the Kingstec team can provide clients advance warning of potential challenges and help develop reliable alternative plans.

Kingstec's president, Wilson Chiu, notes, "We've seen longer lead times for all raw materials, along with price increases for these materials. Shipping challenges have also been substantial. Limited shipping capacity and the resulting rise in prices have been difficult. Between a mysterious shortage in shipping containers, reduced travel, reduced port staff - and then the curveball of the blocked Suez Canal, it's hard to predict what will happen next." He adds, "We've had to be very careful and extremely transparent in our conversations about lead time and pricing."

To that end, the refreshed website features a blog that offers news and updates about how the company is addressing supply chain issues, lockdowns and other current challenges. The blog also offers additional helpful content in multiple formats, including infographics and videos.

For companies seeking manufacturing support, the new site also features expanded content highlighting Kingstec's capabilities, from PCB assemblies to custom cable assemblies, plastic injection molded parts, and more. There are helpful videos and downloadable data sheets offering more detailed information about each service.

About Kingstec

Kingstec, a leading engineering, manufacturing, and logistics business partner, connects growing companies with the cost-efficient, highly adaptable contract manufacturers of Asia. In nearly 40 years of business and with more than 5000 projects completed to date, Kingstec has earned customers' trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get their products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.

Headquartered in the Toronto area, the company employs a team of highly specialized engineers, logistics professionals and seasoned project managers to support projects from ideation straight through to the store shelf. At any point in the process, Kingstec is ready to jump in and shepherd your product to completion.

Learn more at www.kingstec.com.

Contact:

Linda Wu-Dunphy

(647) 868-2250

Linda@mezzaninegrowth.com

