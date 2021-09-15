Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021
PR Newswire
London, September 15
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
15 September 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732
