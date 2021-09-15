ADVANT established to become a leading legal advisor for clients expanding into or within Europe

Three leading European law firms today announced the launch of a new law firm association ADVANT which is uniquely positioned to support clients seeking to expand into, or within, continental Europe.

ADVANT has been established by three independent business law firms: Altana (France), Beiten Burkhardt (Germany), and Nctm (Italy). The members of ADVANT are well-established and highly regarded firms in their respective jurisdictions, and together have significant expertise across a number of distinct practice areas and industry sectors.

As well as collectively supporting major international clients moving into or expanding within Europe, ADVANT firms will also continue to support their national clients with their needs in their respective jurisdictions and internationally. All firms will remain independent legal entities but are incorporating the ADVANT name into their respective brands going forward.

With combined revenues of €216m (2020) and combined team of more than 600 professionals, including more than 140 equity partners, ADVANT is already one of Europe's largest legal advisors. It currently has a presence in 13 locations across Europe (Berlin, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome) and around the world (Beijing, Moscow, Shanghai).

ADVANT is structured as a Swiss Verein, and will be governed by a Board comprised of two representatives from each member firm. The association will be actively recruiting new members in additional key European markets over the years ahead, as it pursues a growth strategy to become a leading European legal advisor.

