Hakluyt Announces Alexandra Schwartz Joins NSPCC's 'Rebuilding Childhoods' Board

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that Alexandra Schwartz, a London-based partner, has joined the 'Rebuilding Childhoods' board of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), the UK's leading children's charity.

The NSPCC's 'Rebuilding Childhoods' board comprises twelve individuals from a variety of backgrounds, including strategic advice, finance, art, fashion and luxury brands, who raise vital funds for the NSPCC's life-changing services for children and young people who have been abused.

Alexandra said: "I'm thrilled and honoured to be able to support the NSPCC in this way. The charity has done fantastic work over more than 100 years to tackle child abuse in the UK, a subject which is very dear to my heart. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on the 'Rebuilding Childhoods' board, and I'm very pleased that Hakluyt will be supporting my work in this area."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, commented: "Hakluyt's philanthropic activities are a major priority for us, and we encourage everyone in the firm to share their time and skills with good causes all over the world. I'm therefore thrilled that Alex Schwartz, an immensely able leader of our business, is going to be devoting her considerable talents to helping the NSPCC. I'm sure she'll make a significant contribution to their incredibly important work to protect children in the UK, and we as a firm will of course offer our support in whatever way we can."

David Tait, who chairs the NSPCC's 'Rebuilding Childhoods' board, added: "We're extremely grateful for the generous support of Alex Schwartz from Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm. Today one in five children in the UK has suffered abuse, robbing them of their childhood, so our pioneering services to help them rebuild their lives have never been more important. The work that Alex and the other members of the 'Rebuilding Childhoods' board do is critical to this effort."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Alexandra Schwartz joined Hakluyt in 2015 and leads the firm's work with financial sponsors. She also works with corporate clients. Prior to Hakluyt, Alex practised law at Latham & Watkins LLP in New York, and before that worked at L.E.K. Consulting. Forbes Magazine has previously chosen Alex as one of the top "30 under 30" in the US for her work in law and policy.

The NSPCC is the UK's leading children's charity, and has helped many millions of children over more than 100 years. For more information on the NSCPCC, please visit www.nspcc.org.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626538/Alexandra_Schwartz_Partner_Hakluyt.jpg