

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output growth eased in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Output of the national economy increased a working-day adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 9.1 percent rise in June, which was revised down from the 9.7 percent growth.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 1.14 percent rise in the prior month.



Data showed that the primary production decreased about 6.0 percent annually in July. Meanwhile, secondary production rose by about 3.0 percent and services production gained by around 7.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de