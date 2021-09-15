Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2021 | 14:04
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRW Consulting & Distributing: CRW Consulting & Distribution appoints Blast Abrasives Supply as Southeast Asia Distributor of Corr-Ze Products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based CRW Consulting & Distribution (CRW) and Kuala Lumpur-based Blast Abrasives Supply (BAS) are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to promote and develop the sales of Corr-Ze Products in Southeast Asia. Corr-Ze is a metal surface preparation product guaranteed to improve coating adhesion and prevent under-film corrosion.

CRW Consulting & Distribution provides rust-removal products. Our team brings 200+ years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience.

With over 200+ years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience, CRW is the proud distributor of Corr-Ze products, which eliminate everything that promotes flash rust and under film corrosion.

BAS is a specialist supplier of abrasive blasting media and related surface preparation consumables that serves the Southeast Asian contractor and shipyard industry.

The Corr-Ze products increase productivity and decrease uncertainty associated with coating projects by eliminating flash rust issues:

  • Corr-Ze 100 cleans the substrate, leaving it free of contaminants, preventing flash rust for extended periods depending on environmental conditions.
  • Corr-Ze 200 removes flash rust, sulfides, soluble salts (including chlorides) to non-detectable levels.

CRW and BAS will pool their resources and deep experience in the industry to jointly develop the Corr-Ze market across Southeast Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625673/CRW_Consulting_and_Distributing.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.