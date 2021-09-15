The solar plant is expected to have a capacity of up to 50 MW and to be located at the 100 MW Gorou Banda thermal power station commissioned in 2017.Niger"s Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 50 MW solar power station at Gorou Banda near Niamey, the country's capital. Interested developers will have time until November 22 to submit their bids. The project is being developed under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program and with the support of the French Development Agency and the European Union. The Central African nation joined ...

