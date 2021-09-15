Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced that San Francisco Bay-area supermarket chain Mollie Stone's Markets now sells both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free. With nine locations in the Bay area, Mollie Stone's focuses on niche, locally produced, and organic foods.

"Mollie Stone's is committed to making a difference in people lives through food" said Stacey Rivas, Director of National Accounts for the Company. "CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free already lead the CBD beverage market in the Bay Area, as we were first to the market in 2019. We look forward to growing with Mollie Stone's and their customers".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

