FinancialBuzz.com: A Growing Number of Major Companies Throw Their Weight Behind Cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and major corporations have become much more open to investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Just last week, Mastercard announced that it has agreed to acquire the blockchain analytics start-up CipherTrace, in the latest sign of how major companies are warming to the technology. "Digital assets have the potential to reimagine commerce, from everyday acts like paying and getting paid to transforming economies, making them more inclusive and efficient," said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. "With the rapid growth of the digital asset ecosystem comes the need to ensure it is trusted and safe. Our aim is to build upon the complementary capabilities of Mastercard and CipherTrace to do just this." Overall, the global blockchain market is expected to grow by USD 15.1 Billion by 2024, and at a CAGR of 69.3% according to Market Research Engine. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT)

After several months of complicated market conditions for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other digital assets are rising in value once again. Generally, the acceptance of digital currencies as a payment or as an investment opportunity is becoming more common around the world. For example, according to data published by Blockdata, most major banks have invested in crypto and blockchain-related companies in 2021. Out of the top 100 banks by assets under management, 55 have invested in cryptocurrency and/or blockchain-related companies, either directly or through subsidiaries.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change, announced last week that, "it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 - 15, 2021.

The company's presentation may be accessed online starting at 7:00 am ET on September 13 using the link provided below.

ISW Holdings President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce, will be present to discuss the Company's vision as an emerging force in the cryptocurrency space, and how it plans to continue to drive growth through a combination of pod-based mining and hosting services across multiple scalable sites.

Robert Colazzo, CEO of ISW's partner, Bit5ive LLC, North America's largest provider of collective management services and mining equipment, will also be present to discuss the plans the partners are beginning to implement in the Southeastern US, including the path to fully launching their POD-CITY vision, involving 200 MW of power and 56,000 state-of-the-art miners.

Arnaldo Detres, advisor to ISW Holdings and Chief Innovation Officer at Bit5ive, will also discuss POD-CITY, the Company's progress in Pennsylvania, and broad views on the cryptocurrency marketplace.

If interested, please listen to the Company's presentation, or book a one-on-one conversation by registering for the conference at the following link: www.hcwevents.com."

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported last week DMG Blockchain, a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, will become the first North American Bitcoin miner, excluding Marathon, to join Marathon's mining pool, MaraPool. On Monday September 13, 2021, DMG Blockchain will begin pointing 100% of its hash rate towards MaraPool, as the pool opens to additional Bitcoin mining companies. MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is focused on reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining through carbon neutral mining. The pool, which is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S., provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG. "After experiencing difficulties with mining pools outside the U.S., we decided to launch our own pool that would reflect the values and needs of enterprising North American Bitcoin miners," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO. "After many months of testing, we have now opened the pool to other Bitcoin miners that share our beliefs and our desire to improve miners' processes. DMG Blockchain has long been an innovator in this regard, having worked closely with us on this initiative, and we are pleased to welcome them to MaraPool."

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) reported back in June that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development LLC ("Niagara Development"), a New Jersey limited liability company, for a joint venture to be based in Niagara, Wisconsin. The joint venture, FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center. Under terms of the agreement, Niagara Development will be responsible for providing up to 150MW of electricity, including electricity generated from renewable sources, and construction the Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center. SOS will be responsible for the management, operations and financing of the joint venture. SOS remains committed to its block-chain strategy and strive to become a sustainability leader in the industry.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) and Digihost Technology Inc. announced earlier in July that the Companies have entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Digihost will provide certain premises (the "Premises") to Bit Digital for the operation of a 100 MW Bitcoin mining system (the "Miners") to be delivered by Bit Digital for a term of two years. This expanded collaboration between Digihost and Bit Digital is expected to facilitate an additional increase in hashrate of approximately 2 EH between the companies, and a total increase in hashrate between the two companies of approximately 2.4 EH including the initial collaboration agreement that was previously announced on June 10, 2021.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) reported last month that it has ordered 1,800 Antminer S19j Pro miners from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ("Bitmain"). These new miners have an aggregate hash power of 180 Petahash per second (PH/s). HIVE is proud to reconnect with Bitmain one of the leading manufacturers in our industry and is excited to make this initial order of S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. These 1,800 miners are the first of our 2022 mining purchase program and will be delivered in 6 equal tranches of 300 miners, commencing in January 2022 through June 2022. "We are constantly upgrading our ASIC fleet to have the most efficient miners we can buy from cash flow," Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE continued, "This purchase with Bitmain enables us to maintain our strategy to diversify the manufacturers we purchase from. Over the past year, we have been expressing our concerns about global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19. We have deep relationships Bitmain, MicroBT, and Canaan which are all top global manufacturers in our industry."

