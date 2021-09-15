Femtech pioneer unveils new breast pump covered by U.S. health insurers to bring its signature breastfeeding technology to more women

Elvie, the disruptive global femtech innovator, today announced the launch of Elvie Stride. The new smart, ultra-quiet, hands-free breast pump is the first of Elvie's products to be broadly covered by insurance in the U.S. It joins Elvie's collection of breastfeeding innovations, including the silent wearable breast pump, Elvie Pump, as well as the award-winning smart device for pelvic floor muscle care, Elvie Trainer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005153/en/

Elvie Stride (Photo: Business Wire)

With a mission to improve women's lives through smarter technology, Elvie developed Elvie Stride to create greater access to its revolutionary solutions. This latest product will be available exclusively in the U.S., where 80% of breast pump sales come through the insurance market. Unlike any other pump covered by insurance or at its price point, Elvie Stride blends high-quality technology with sleek design so women can seamlessly integrate pumping into their daily lives. Elvie Stride is powered by a lightweight motor that can be worn on the user's waistband or placed in a pocket, with tubes connecting the two 5 oz milk cups to discreetly collect milk in-bra. Noise reduction technology ensures that Elvie Stride is quiet enough to blend into most background noise and it pairs with a smart app to control the pump remotely and log your pumping history.

"We are bringing women's technology out of the dark ages and are committed to designing cutting edge products at accessible prices in order to do so," said Tania Boler, Founder and CEO of Elvie. "We know the majority of women in the U.S. buy breast pumps that are covered by insurance so we created Elvie Stride to better meet their needs today. No other pump offers mobility, quietness, connectivity and efficiency, along with a premium design at a fully reimbursed price point, and we can't wait to put this game-changing technology in the hands of more women!"

Since launching in 2013, Elvie has continued to lead the femtech category by delivering groundbreaking innovations to support women in their everyday lives and change conversations around women's health. The company recently raised $97M in a Series C fundraise, the largest investment in femtech to-date. This capital infusion is a testament to the company's continued growth and will be used to support new product development and research, as well as expansion into new markets. Elvie plans to design more accessible solutions to improve women's lives, prioritizing their health concerns that are most often overlooked like breastfeeding and pelvic floor care.

In celebration of this new product release, Elvie is launching an integrated, digital first campaign with UK-based creative agency Mother, as well as influencer partnerships and street-level activations. Elvie partnered with Colossal to design murals in SoHo and Williamsburg to spark conversation around women's health, and a branded Elvie Stride truck will travel throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn from Wednesday, September 15th through Sunday, September 19th offering complimentary breast-shaped cookies and empowering women to celebrate their smart bodies.

Elvie Stride is now exclusively available in the U.S and covered broadly by health insurance providers. To learn more about how to purchase Elvie Stride, visit www.Elvie.com/Stride.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women. After realizing the lack of support for new mums, CEO Tania Boler brought together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to redesign the existing unattractive and outdated medical devices in women's health into sleek consumer products that could be used at home.

With the launch of Elvie Stride, Elvie now has five products on the market. The first to launch, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning Kegel trainer and app. Its second product, Elvie Pump, is the world's first silent wearable breast pump. Elvie's breastfeeding line-up also includes Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch; both enhancing the Elvie breastfeeding range. Elvie Curve is a wearable, silicone breast pump that uses natural suction to enable comfort and Elvie Catch is a set of two secure milk collection cups to catch leaks and collect additional milk.

For more information visit elvie.com.

