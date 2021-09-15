Transparency Market Research: Availability of Diverse Products for Detailed Medical Examination of Various Subject Areas to Propel Medical Loupes Market to US$ 541.9 Mn by 2030, TMR

- Availability of products with long-range optics and high resolution helping dental practitioners to serve patients with safe distance during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis creates opportunities

Medical Loupes Market - Overview

The rising demand for detailed visualization for medical applications, product innovations to meet the ergonomics of medical settings, and expanding applications in sectors other than medical are driving the medical loupes market. The availability of a range of medical loupes to suit the exact requirement of surgical procedures allows for their continued use in medical applications. For instance, medical loupes provide contrasting stereoscopic images with edge-to-edge sharpness for detailed differentiation of the area under examination.

The design component of medical loupes is not limited to flipping up or flipping down feature to switch on or switch off, respectively. The components of medical loupes enable a wide range of tilts and angles for observation, as medical loupes are fitted either in a lightweight titanium eyeglass frame or with a headband, and at the same time, support a comfortable working position.

Furthermore, the use of advanced technology has led to superior medical loupes with quick and easy to adjust settings that remain stable at all times. This is likely to expand the use of medical loupes beyond visual recognition applications.

Medical Loupes Market - Key Findings of Report

Advantages to Support Medical Settings; R&D, Collaborations for New Products to Accelerate Market Growth

Modern dental loupes help surgeons identify the exact location of the problem area. This is arousing the interest of manufacturers for further design and functional improvements of dental loupes. For instance, the development of binocular form of dental loupes is a step forward that offers advantages to perform hands-free treatment.

Efforts for design and functional improvements of medical loupes is for the physical comfort of surgeons to reduce the longer hours of physical strain during patient examination. Backache, eye strain, and shoulder weakness are some common physical discomforts experienced by surgeons for which, product manufacturers are developing equipment that enables the surgeon's head to tilt at an angle that allows work to be carried out pain-free.

In addition, incorporating superior magnification in medical loupes to provide crystal-clear visual details of the subject area is also helping to improve their functionality. This, in turn, is creating the demand in the medical loupes market.

Keen players are focusing on improving magnification power, resolution of magnifying lenses, and weight of loupes for competitive gains in the medical loupes market. In order to undertake such initiatives, companies in the medical loupes market are engaging in R&D and collaborating with other companies for product innovation and improvement in existing products.

i-Med Technology BV and Neways Electronics International N.V. have joined hands for innovations in head mounted digital loupes and 3D viewer for complex requirements during medical procedures. Thus, surgical applications of medical loupes are expected to witness significant growth and is projected to generate substantial revenue for the medical loupes market in the forthcoming years.

The development of lightweight digital surgical loupes is a leap in the medical loupes market. The integration of headlight and zoom function in digital microscopes is expected to propel the medical loupes market.

Use of Technology to Develop Unique Products Gathers Steam

The expanding medical applications of medical loupes is generating interest among product manufacturers to leverage technology for newer products. Medical loupes are increasingly finding applications in microscopic procedures for which manufacturers are striving to use technology to create unique products to create competition. For instance, ExamVision Kepler Advanced that was recently introduced combined four magnification levels in one pair of medical loupe.

The Turn&Click system is an example of medical loupe that quickly switches magnifications between 3.6 and 6.4 in a single motion, thus ensuring perfect sharpness and comfortable working posture.

Medical Loupes Market - Growth Drivers

· Efficacy of detailed medical examination of crevices, constricted body parts to perform invasive and non-invasive procedures drives the medical loupes market

· Product development with easy to adjust and stable settings with prospects of applications in automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication sectors to boost market growth

Medical Loupes Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the medical loupes market are Carl Zeiss Meditecc AG, Designs for Vision Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, North-southern Electronics Limited, Rose Micro Solutions LLC, Enova Illumination Inc., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Keeler Ltd., Orascoptic, and SheerVision Inc.

