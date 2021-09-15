Qatar's leading telecommunications operator has announced it has been certified as a Best Place to Work in Qatar for 2021.

Best Places to Work is an international certification programme, considered the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognising top workplaces around the world. The programme provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honours those employers who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards of working conditions.

This certification is based on the feedback given by employees who participated in the survey focusing on employee satisfaction with a number of factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and people practices in addition to an independent and rigorous review of the company's Human Resources (HR) policy and practices.

Ooredoo's 82% score is outstanding in several aspects of its workplace, such as learning and development, leadership, talent strategy, culture and career and succession.

With this recognition, Ooredoo joins a prestigious group of companies worldwide that are dedicated to excellence in HR and committed to upholding the highest standards in the workplace environment including Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Accenture, Nestle and Coca Cola.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari Director PR at Ooredoo said: "We are extremely proud of this achievement, as a firm commitment to recruiting, training and developing the next generation of talent from within the markets in which we operate is a key pillar of our corporate strategy. We will strive to continually improve our people practices to increase employee engagement which, in turn, will help generate higher satisfaction for our customers. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our commitment to our people in the years to come."

Eman Mubarak Al Khater Chief Human Resource Officer at Ooredoo Qatar said: I am extremely pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of our employees. This certification reiterates our core belief in driving business excellence through our people."

Ooredoo Qatar joins a number of other Ooredoo Group operating companies also certified as a Best Place to Work; Ooredoo Oman, Ooredoo Maldives and Ooredoo Algeria.

