The "Frozen Fish: European Union Market Outlook 2021 and Forecast till 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of frozen fish. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of frozen fish, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent frozen fish manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key frozen fish consumers

Frozen Fish market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Reasons to Buy:

The report supplies with profound knowledge of the EU frozen fish market

Extensive market analysis and all-inclusive description of the key factors shaping the EU market assist in the gaining understanding of the predominant market trends

In-depth discussion of the EU frozen fish market will help to scale up business and sales activities

Information on the major market players facilitates the search for prospective partners and suppliers

Detailed market analysis will help a reader to make valid business decisions and fortify decision-making processes in a company

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Frozen Fish: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR FROZEN FISH (2016-2020)

2.1. Market for Frozen whole fish in the EU countries (2016-2020)

2.1.1. Frozen whole fish: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Frozen whole fish: consumption trends

2.1.3. Frozen whole fish: trade statistics

2.1.4. Frozen whole fish: prices

2.2. Market for Frozen fish fillets in the EU countries (2016-2020)

2.2.1. Frozen fish fillets: production volume and dynamics

2.2.2. Frozen fish fillets: consumption trends

2.2.3. Frozen fish fillets: trade statistics

2.2.4. Frozen fish fillets: prices

2.3. Market for Frozen fish livers and roes in the EU countries (2016-2020)

2.3.1. Frozen fish livers and roes: production volume and dynamics

2.3.2. Frozen fish livers and roes: consumption trends

2.3.3. Frozen fish livers and roes: trade statistics

2.3.4. Frozen fish livers and roes: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR FROZEN FISH (2016-2020)

3.1. Belgium

3.1.1. Production

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices

3.2. Bulgaria

3.3. Denmark

3.4. Germany

3.5. Estonia

3.6. Ireland

3.7. Spain

3.8. France

3.9. Italy

3.10. Latvia

3.11. Lithuania

3.12. The Netherlands

3.13. Poland

3.14. Portugal

3.15. Romania

3.16. Slovakia

3.17. Finland

3.18. Sweden

3.19. The United Kingdom

3.20. Croatia

3.21. Iceland

3.22. Norway

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR FROZEN FISH (2021-2026)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF FROZEN FISH IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF FROZEN FISH IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF FROZEN FISH IN THE EU COUNTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3wsh9.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005850/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900