Cricket Foundation-World's first blockchain and crypto ecosystem dedicated to crickethas crossed 120+ Partners, 100,000+ followers and USD200M+ marketcap on launch

Cricket Foundation,the Singapore-headquartered blockchain-based platform, built by the cricketing community, was established in April 2021.

Its ecosystem partners range from players, clubs, associations, game developers, etc. Its 50,000+ users are complemented with 60,000+ followers on social media. Last week, Cricket Token (CRIC) successfully listed on Indian and international crypto exchanges with a market cap of USD200M+. CRIC is the medium of transactions for all applications built on the Cricket Blockchain platform and is core to maintaining its security and integrity, apart from being used for its governance.

CricketCrazy.io, being launched by Cricket Foundation, goes live today with 50+ unique moments from cricket history day-1 worth over USD200,000. The platform will add 5 NFTs of iconic moments daily, from the 20,000+ and growing number of cricket media assets in the library contributed by its partners.

It isgamifying the entire experience with over 50 million CRIC in reward pools for various planned contests. The first "Beginner's Luck" is going live today.

Cricket Foundation is extremely happy to welcome today Bitbns, Coingape, Wildfire Sports, Digvijay Sinh Kathiawada, Dermott Reeve and Pradeep Mandhani, some of the eminent partners which have been added to the already star-studded list of founding partners comprising V.V.S. Laxman, Wasim Akram, Parthiv Patel, Michael Vaughan, Lance Klusener, Shaun Tait, Saqlain Mushtaq, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pragyan Ojha, Imad Wasim, Rikki Clarke, Boria Majumdar, Marron Media and 10PL among many others.

The Platform Launch was announced by the co-founders, including cricketer Parthiv Patel and Atul Srivastava, who attended.

Pruthvi Rao, Co-Founder-Cricket Foundation, said, "The Cricket Foundation is a Layer 1 technology, meaning it can host multiple applications that are built on top of it. NFTs are one such application which allows, for the first time in history, for fans and collectors to collect digital media."

Matthew Thacker, Director-Wildfire Sports, UK Co-Founder-Cricket Foundation, added, "From the early days of asking Don Bradman for his autograph, through to bidding on shirts, caps, bats or balls from the legendary players representing their greatest moments, collecting has always been extremely popular in cricket and introducing the digital world to this is a natural step."

