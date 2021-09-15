The "Cocoa Butter, Fat and Oil: European Union Market Outlook 2021 and Forecast till 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of cocoa butter, fat and oil. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of cocoa butter, fat and oil, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent cocoa butter, fat and oil manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key cocoa butter, fat and oil consumers

Cocoa Butter, Fat and Oil market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Cocoa Butter, Fat and Oil: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL (2016-2020)

2.1. Market for Cocoa butter, fat and oil in the EU countries (2016-2020)

2.1.1. Cocoa butter, fat and oil: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Cocoa butter, fat and oil: consumption trends

2.1.3. Cocoa butter, fat and oil: trade statistics

2.1.4. Cocoa butter, fat and oil: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL (2016-2020)

3.1. Denmark

3.1.1. Production,

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices

3.2. Germany

3.3. Spain

3.4. France

3.5. The Netherlands

3.6. The United Kingdom

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL (2021-2026)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF COCOA BUTTER, FAT AND OIL IN THE EU COUNTRIES

