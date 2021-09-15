

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, lifting the most active crude futures contracts to a near 7-week closing high, after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.



Reports saying that about 30% of oil production and 40% of natural-gas production in the Gulf still remains shut due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $2.15 or about 3.1% at $72.61 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 30.



Brent crude futures moved up $1.86 or 2.5% to $75.46 a barrel.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday that vaccine roll-outs would trigger a rebound.



Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. crude stockpiles dropped by 6.42 million barrels last week to $417.4 million barrels. The drop in the week was much larger than an estimate declined of $3.5 million barrels.



Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.688 million barrels in the week, up from a draw of 1.612 million barrels, the EIA data showed.



Meanwhile, gasoline inventories declined by 1.848 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.957 million barrels.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed that crude oil inventories fell 5.44 million barrels last week.



