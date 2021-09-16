

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) said it once again raised its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA, following the sustained positive performance of its business.



The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around 6 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of some 5.5 billion euros.



Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between 1.2 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros. Previously, it expected EBITDA to come in between 900 million euros and 1.1 billion euros.



For the third-quarter 2021, the company expects sales of about 1.6 billion euros and EBITDA of roughly 400 million euros.



The company noted that continued high polysilicon prices and the very strong demand in the chemical divisions, also during the summer months, are the reasons for the higher business expectations for the remainder of the year. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA and WACKER continues to anticipate an effect of more than 300 million euros.



