Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News!: Halo Collective am Ziel! Bophelo liefert Cannabis in die EU - First Stop Germany!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
09:01 Uhr
0,636 Euro
-0,003
-0,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2021 | 07:46
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Targovax ASA: Poster at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Describing the role of ONCOS-102 in combination with aPD1 in aPD1 refractory, advanced or unresectable melanoma

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the poster "A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma" is now available at the ESMO congress website and on the Company's website. The poster will be presented as an e-poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress by Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The poster presents the pilot study of ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma. The poster concludes that co-administration of ONCOS-102 and pembrolizumab is safe and feasible for patients with melanomas progressing on PD-1 blockade. Rapid clinical objective responses were seen in patients treated both sequentially and in combination, and immune markers demonstrating induction of beneficial tumor microenvironment changes support the role of ONCOS-102 as a complementary treatment with aPD1 and other IO modalities.

E-poster title:

A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma

E-poster number:

1083P

Presenter:

Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Please see the poster here: Targovax ESMO 2021 poster.pdf

For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--poster-at-european-society-for-medical-oncology--esmo-,c3416046

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17093/3416046/b98c3308cbc28941.pdf

Targovax ESMO 2021 poster

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.