Prosafe SE: Prosafe presenting at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference

Prosafe's CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference in Oslo today.

The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.



Stavanger, 16 September 2021

Prosafe SE



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



