

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ForgeRock, Inc., an identity and access management software provider, on Thursday has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of one million shares of common stock at a price of $25.00 per share with an expected close date of September 20.



The shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, under the ticker symbol 'FORG', the company said in a statement.



The San Francisco-based firm also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million shares at $25.00 per share.



Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering, while Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and HSBC are working as joint book-running managers for the offering.



