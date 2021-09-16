Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement -2

DJ Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

16 September 2021

Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks ending 24 April 2021

Sharpened strategy sets out key pillars of brand reset

Performance significantly impacted by Covid-19 disruption

Superdry announces its Preliminary results covering the 52-week period from 26 April 2020 to 24 April 2021 ("FY21") and a trading update covering the 18-week period from 25 April 2021 to 28 August 2021.

Full Year GBPm FY21 FY20 Year-on-year Group Revenue1,2 GBP556.1m GBP704.4m (21.1)% Gross Margin 52.7% 53.6% (0.9)%pts Adjusted loss before tax3 GBP(12.6)m GBP(41.8)m (69.9)% Adjusting items3 GBP(24.1)m GBP(125.1)m (80.7)% Statutory loss before tax GBP(36.7)m GBP(166.9)m (78.0)% Adjusted basic loss per share3 (19.4)p (43.5)p (55.4)% Basic loss per share (44.0)p (174.9)p (74.8)% Net working capital3 GBP124.1m GBP147.0m (15.6)% Net cash position3 GBP38.9m GBP36.7m 6.0%

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Like most brands with a physical presence, our performance over the past year has been impacted by the significant disruption of Covid-19, but I am really proud of how the business has stepped up and returned to revenue growth in Q4. Store and Wholesale revenues are recovering well despite continued subdued footfall, and Ecommerce margin is benefitting from our return to a full price stance.

We have used this time effectively to accelerate our brand reset and put the business in the best possible position for the future. We have strengthened the team with the appointments of Shaun Wills as CFO, Silvana Bonello as COO and Peter Sj?lander as Chairman, and we're sharpening our strategic focus on the key areas of our brand and product, our engagement with our customers, our operations and on sustainability.

All of us at Superdry are driven by our goal of being the leading listed sustainable fashion brand. There's a lot still to do but I'm thrilled that we have been recognised for our efforts, recently being ranked 1st in the Financial Times list of Europe's Climate Leaders 2021, and winning Drapers' Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021 'Positive Change Award'. Our accelerated sustainability targets will see all our pure cotton garments produced entirely from organic cotton by 2025, achieved through supporting 20,000 farmers in India. This initiative was recognised with my award for Best Organic Ambassador by The Soil Association, the UK's only organic awards.

I'm in no doubt that we're turning the corner and there's a lot to be excited about. Trading has been encouraging since the reopening of our stores, and we'll take a big step forward as a brand with the opening of our global flagship store in Oxford Street later in the Autumn. Whilst a lot remains uncertain, I'm looking ahead to 2022 and beyond with real confidence as we deliver our reset."

Financial overview

-- Total revenue down 21.1% to GBP556.1m, a reflection of the significant impact from Covid-19 relateddisruption resulting in 39% of store days lost4 in FY21 (10% in FY20).

-- Gross margin decreased by 90bps to 52.7%, with our return to a full price trading stance online in Q4more than offset by the focus on cash preservation driving increased online promotional activity at the start ofthe pandemic.

-- Full year adjusted loss before tax of GBP(12.6)m (FY20: GBP(41.8)m), with cost saving measures and governmentsupport helping to offset trading shortfalls. FY21 includes a GBP33.8m year-on-year benefit from reduceddepreciation, primarily due to the FY20 impairment charge, and a GBP14.3m accounting credit due to leasemodifications.

-- Statutory loss before tax of GBP(36.7)m (FY20: GBP(166.9)m) includes a store impairment charge and onerousproperty related contracts provision expense of GBP15.8m (FY20: GBP124.8m).

-- The Board has decided not to propose a final dividend for FY21.

-- Total deferred rent in FY21 was GBP40m (inclusive of VAT), of which GBP11m is recognised in Trade and otherPayables (non-IFRS 16 leases) and GBP24m in Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16 leases).

-- Net working capital inflow of GBP22.9m year-on-year driven by a combination of tight control over inventoryresulting in a decrease of GBP10.4m, receivables increased by GBP10.7m and payables increased by GBP23.2m.

-- Liquidity has remained strong with net cash up 6.0% at GBP38.9m, having not drawn down on our ABLfacilities at any point during the period, owing to our continued discipline on cash preservation.

Strategic and operational highlights

During FY21 we sharpened our strategy to deliver on our mission: "to inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy". This clarity has allowed the entire business to align behind the strategy, which will be delivered through four key pillars.

1) Inspire through product & style

Our focus on customer segmentation, delivered through five distinct collections, will allow us to inspire the right consumers with the right experiences, both online and in-store.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Extending the segmentation of our range into five collections, as well as identifying teen consumers(13-15 year olds) as a significant opportunity. Augmenting the mainline collections, we launched our first shortorder collection online, allowing us to capitalise on the in-season 'tie-dye' trend.

-- During the pandemic we re-merchandised four key UK stores to fully showcase these new ranges, drivingcomparatively stronger trading performance in those locations versus the wider portfolio.

-- Introduction of the Centre of Excellence innovation hub within our creative team

2) Engage through social

We will grow the number of followers and engagement across all our social platforms through our 'social-first' brand marketing approach, driving demand and traffic. A clear programme of improvements in our Ecommerce platform is focused on enhancing the customer experience and driving online conversion.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Active customer database up 3% year-on-year, supported by investment into brand marketing activity, suchas the recent campaign with Neymar Jr.

-- Grew social followers by 6% year-on-year to 3.3m, with the pace accelerating in FY22 to date.

-- Re-platforming of our Ecommerce websites to microservices on-track for early 2022 delivery.

3) Lead through sustainability

Our ambition is to be the most sustainable listed global fashion brand by 2030, becoming the 'Go-To' destination for sustainable product.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Achieved 1st place in the inaugural Financial Times "Europe's Climate Leaders 2021" survey, whichanalysed the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between 2014-2019 for 300+ companies.

-- 33% of product purchased in the financial year was sustainably sourced5, up 16%pts year-on-year, in linewith our accelerated commitment to ensure all pure cotton items are organic by five years to 2025.

-- In FY21 33% of all garments containing organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp,Yak or Linen generated around 35% of our AW20 and SS21 revenue.

4) Make it happen

Our integrated, multi-channel operation will be delivered through operational enablers and efficiencies across our end-to-end supply chain, amplified by a re-energised corporate culture.

FY21 highlights included:

-- We remain committed to the high street and post year-end we announced our exit from Regent Street and ourmove to a prime higher footfall location on Oxford Street.

-- Won three logistics industry awards recognising our use of robotics, which has more than trebled our pickand put-away efficiency rates for Ecommerce returns.

-- As part of our continued lease renegotiations, we renewed 39 stores in FY21 representing an annualisedcash saving of GBP5.3m6. In addition, there were GBP7.7m of one-off rent savings recognised in FY21, and we aretargeting in excess of GBP10m in FY22.

Current Trading

The table below shows the revenue change on a 1- and 2-year basis for the 18-week period ending 28 August 2021:

Revenue change (%) vs FY21 (1-year) vs FY20 (2-year) Group revenue 1.9% (29.6)% By channel: Stores 33.1% (36.9)% Ecommerce (34.4)% 8.2% Wholesale 12.7% (35.8)%

Group revenue increased 1.9% year-on-year as Covid-related restrictions eased, but high street footfall remained subdued, which continue to impact our physical trading channels.

As anticipated, store revenue rebounded strongly against FY21, with the UK (+76%) and the US (+169%), lapping temporary store closures in the prior year. This was partially offset by the EU which suffered from further closures at the start of the current period (-10%).

Ecommerce sales were more modest against the extraordinary growth we experienced in the prior year. The return to full-price trading resulted in a less pronounced uplift during the sale period, but did drive online gross margin up 10.5%pts year-on-year.

Wholesale revenues have started to recover, increasing 12.7% year on year as our partners gain more confidence in the macroeconomic outlook. We would expect this recovery to continue as they sell through carried forward stock and see their markets return to normality.

Outlook

Whilst significant market uncertainty remains, we do expect a recovery in total revenue in FY22, driven by:

-- Improving store trading from gradually improving footfall throughout the year, although not reachinghistoric levels;

-- Strong 2-year Ecommerce growth compared to FY20, but supressed year-on-year as we anniversary toughpromotion-driven comparatives and some trade switches back into physical stores; and

-- A modest, but sustainable revenue recovery in Wholesale

We expect margin to increase across all channels as we transition towards a full price stance, supported by further mix benefits from the switch back into stores.

We expect to generate operating leverage from reduced store rents and payroll compared to pre-Covid levels, although we anticipate a GBP35-45m year-on-year increase in costs due to one-off benefits recognised in FY21, such as the return of UK business rates, the end of furlough support, and the normalisation of other variable and discretionary costs.

Considering the above, we don't expect a change to the adjusted PBT market expectations for FY22.

We are continuing to focus on cash generation and working capital efficiency in FY22. We expect to reduce inventory by a further 2m units, which will partially offset the unwind of deferred rent and service charges (GBP40m, inclusive of VAT), some of which we expect to crystallise as permanent savings as we continue to negotiate lease terms.

Recognising the structural growth opportunity in Ecommerce, as well as the geographic and customer segmental targeting opportunities in our Wholesale business, we expect revenue to exceed peak historic levels in the medium term. Disciplined full price trading, continuing rent renegotiations, and the operating leverage from cost savings will also return the business to historic operating profit margins.

Notes

1. Foreign currency sales are translated at the average rate for the month in which they were made.

2. Fulfil From Store sales reallocated to Ecommerce in the current (GBP8.3m) and prior year comparatives (GBP1.6m).

3. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs'). Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 22. 'Net working capital' has been reconciled within the CFO Review.

4. 'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours.

5. Sustainably sourced product defined as organic, low impact and/or recycled in line with our Environmental Policy.

6. Cash annualised saving has been calculated based on the effective date of the lease agreement.

A webcast for analysts and investors will be held today starting at 09:00, followed by a Q&A with management. The webcast will be available to join live, but questions will be limited to analysts. If you would like to register, please go to https://secure.emincote.com/client/superdry/superdry009. A recording of the event will also be available on our corporate website shortly afterwards.

Superdry is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint corporate broker to Superdry, with immediate effect.

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy" through hyper-segmentation of twelve consumer types across five collections. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 231 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 3,750 colleagues globally.

Chair's Statement

Welcome to Superdry Plc's preliminary results for FY21. I was appointed Chair on 29 April 2021 and I am excited to work with another global brand. During my first few months in post, I have spent time with fellow Board members and senior colleagues at Superdry (as far as restrictions have allowed), familiarising myself with Superdry's business model and operations.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank former Chair, Peter Williams, for his work with the Board and Superdry from April 2019 to April 2021. I would also like to thank all of my new colleagues at Superdry, at our Head Office and in our stores and locations worldwide, for their continued hard work and commitment during this difficult and extraordinary year.

The ways in which the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted our customers, colleagues, suppliers and operations during FY21, and how we have responded to those challenges, have been set out in the Covid-19 Statement. The crisis encouraged the Executive Team to sharpen the strategy, accelerating reviews of digital platforms and of operations across all channels, enabling Superdry to emerge from the pandemic in a good position to drive the strategy forward. I invite you to read about our new strategy, led by Superdry's founder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton, and the Executive Team, in the Chief Executive Officer's Statement. Information on our financial results can be found in the CFO Review.

As the Executive Team starts to implement our new strategy, there is a lot of work to be done, but there is also a lot to look forward to.

Peter Sjölander

Chair, Superdry plc

Our response to Covid-19

Throughout the pandemic there has been a significant level of uncertainty with restrictions regularly changing depending on local Government advice. Taking decisive actions to protect the long-term financial position of Superdry, whilst ensuring the ongoing wellbeing, health, and safety of our colleagues and customers, has continued to be our top priority.

We have continued to trade online throughout the lockdown periods, sustaining operations in our distribution centres, whilst ensuring all appropriate measures were taken to ensure the health and safety of our staff.

During FY21, an average of 39%1 of store trading days were lost. However, by the end of June 2021, most of our owned stores had reopened.

Government support

As a consequence of the enforced store closures in FY21 and in order to preserve as many jobs as possible through the peak of the pandemic we furloughed staff across our international owned store estate, corporate offices and distribution centres. The support we received from applicable furlough (or similar) schemes across the UK and EU to date totals GBP12.1m, with GBP9.2m recognised in FY21. During the initial wave of the pandemic our Executive team took a temporary pay cut of 20% for three months from 1 April 2020, whilst our CEO and members of the Board took a cut of 25% for six months.

We also benefitted from UK Business Rates relief, equivalent to GBP15.7m in FY21 (FY20: GBP1.7m). Currently, this scheme has only been extended for a small number of our qualifying stores and the expected benefit in FY22 is roughly GBP5m. In addition, the business was eligible for GBP2.5m of local government grants across a number of markets (FY20: GBPnil).

As at FY21 year end the Group had a modest deferral of EUR1.5m for Belgian VAT, with no other material deferrals of VAT, PAYE, or duty across any other territories.

Cash management

Improving operational efficiency and overall liquidity has continued to be a focus during the pandemic through reduced capex, tight control over day-to-day spend and working collaboratively with suppliers.

In FY21, 39 stores' leases were renegotiated representing 17% of our portfolio. The total annualised cash benefit of the leases negotiated in FY21 was GBP5.3m2, with an average lease length of 3 years. In addition to the underlying reductions, there were GBP7.7m of one-off Covid related savings recognised in FY21 and we are anticipating in excess of GBP10m in FY22. Due to the continuing disruption from enforced closures, there was GBP40m of deferred rent and service charges, inclusive of VAT, as at the FY21 year-end, though we are yet to conclude on the majority of these contracts and so anticipate being able to reduce this liability during FY22.

Inventory decreased by GBP10.4m to GBP148.3m through reduced buys and targeted clearance activity, and we will continue to see opportunities to reduce our working capital further in FY22 through optimised stock management.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)