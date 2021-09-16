Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement -9

DJ Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

16 September 2021

Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks ending 24 April 2021

Sharpened strategy sets out key pillars of brand reset

Performance significantly impacted by Covid-19 disruption

Superdry announces its Preliminary results covering the 52-week period from 26 April 2020 to 24 April 2021 ("FY21") and a trading update covering the 18-week period from 25 April 2021 to 28 August 2021.

Full Year GBPm FY21 FY20 Year-on-year Group Revenue1,2 GBP556.1m GBP704.4m (21.1)% Gross Margin 52.7% 53.6% (0.9)%pts Adjusted loss before tax3 GBP(12.6)m GBP(41.8)m (69.9)% Adjusting items3 GBP(24.1)m GBP(125.1)m (80.7)% Statutory loss before tax GBP(36.7)m GBP(166.9)m (78.0)% Adjusted basic loss per share3 (19.4)p (43.5)p (55.4)% Basic loss per share (44.0)p (174.9)p (74.8)% Net working capital3 GBP124.1m GBP147.0m (15.6)% Net cash position3 GBP38.9m GBP36.7m 6.0%

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Like most brands with a physical presence, our performance over the past year has been impacted by the significant disruption of Covid-19, but I am really proud of how the business has stepped up and returned to revenue growth in Q4. Store and Wholesale revenues are recovering well despite continued subdued footfall, and Ecommerce margin is benefitting from our return to a full price stance.

We have used this time effectively to accelerate our brand reset and put the business in the best possible position for the future. We have strengthened the team with the appointments of Shaun Wills as CFO, Silvana Bonello as COO and Peter Sj?lander as Chairman, and we're sharpening our strategic focus on the key areas of our brand and product, our engagement with our customers, our operations and on sustainability.

All of us at Superdry are driven by our goal of being the leading listed sustainable fashion brand. There's a lot still to do but I'm thrilled that we have been recognised for our efforts, recently being ranked 1st in the Financial Times list of Europe's Climate Leaders 2021, and winning Drapers' Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021 'Positive Change Award'. Our accelerated sustainability targets will see all our pure cotton garments produced entirely from organic cotton by 2025, achieved through supporting 20,000 farmers in India. This initiative was recognised with my award for Best Organic Ambassador by The Soil Association, the UK's only organic awards.

I'm in no doubt that we're turning the corner and there's a lot to be excited about. Trading has been encouraging since the reopening of our stores, and we'll take a big step forward as a brand with the opening of our global flagship store in Oxford Street later in the Autumn. Whilst a lot remains uncertain, I'm looking ahead to 2022 and beyond with real confidence as we deliver our reset."

Financial overview

-- Total revenue down 21.1% to GBP556.1m, a reflection of the significant impact from Covid-19 relateddisruption resulting in 39% of store days lost4 in FY21 (10% in FY20).

-- Gross margin decreased by 90bps to 52.7%, with our return to a full price trading stance online in Q4more than offset by the focus on cash preservation driving increased online promotional activity at the start ofthe pandemic.

-- Full year adjusted loss before tax of GBP(12.6)m (FY20: GBP(41.8)m), with cost saving measures and governmentsupport helping to offset trading shortfalls. FY21 includes a GBP33.8m year-on-year benefit from reduceddepreciation, primarily due to the FY20 impairment charge, and a GBP14.3m accounting credit due to leasemodifications.

-- Statutory loss before tax of GBP(36.7)m (FY20: GBP(166.9)m) includes a store impairment charge and onerousproperty related contracts provision expense of GBP15.8m (FY20: GBP124.8m).

-- The Board has decided not to propose a final dividend for FY21.

-- Total deferred rent in FY21 was GBP40m (inclusive of VAT), of which GBP11m is recognised in Trade and otherPayables (non-IFRS 16 leases) and GBP24m in Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16 leases).

-- Net working capital inflow of GBP22.9m year-on-year driven by a combination of tight control over inventoryresulting in a decrease of GBP10.4m, receivables increased by GBP10.7m and payables increased by GBP23.2m.

-- Liquidity has remained strong with net cash up 6.0% at GBP38.9m, having not drawn down on our ABLfacilities at any point during the period, owing to our continued discipline on cash preservation.

Strategic and operational highlights

During FY21 we sharpened our strategy to deliver on our mission: "to inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy". This clarity has allowed the entire business to align behind the strategy, which will be delivered through four key pillars.

1) Inspire through product & style

Our focus on customer segmentation, delivered through five distinct collections, will allow us to inspire the right consumers with the right experiences, both online and in-store.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Extending the segmentation of our range into five collections, as well as identifying teen consumers(13-15 year olds) as a significant opportunity. Augmenting the mainline collections, we launched our first shortorder collection online, allowing us to capitalise on the in-season 'tie-dye' trend.

-- During the pandemic we re-merchandised four key UK stores to fully showcase these new ranges, drivingcomparatively stronger trading performance in those locations versus the wider portfolio.

-- Introduction of the Centre of Excellence innovation hub within our creative team

2) Engage through social

We will grow the number of followers and engagement across all our social platforms through our 'social-first' brand marketing approach, driving demand and traffic. A clear programme of improvements in our Ecommerce platform is focused on enhancing the customer experience and driving online conversion.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Active customer database up 3% year-on-year, supported by investment into brand marketing activity, suchas the recent campaign with Neymar Jr.

-- Grew social followers by 6% year-on-year to 3.3m, with the pace accelerating in FY22 to date.

-- Re-platforming of our Ecommerce websites to microservices on-track for early 2022 delivery.

3) Lead through sustainability

Our ambition is to be the most sustainable listed global fashion brand by 2030, becoming the 'Go-To' destination for sustainable product.

FY21 highlights included:

-- Achieved 1st place in the inaugural Financial Times "Europe's Climate Leaders 2021" survey, whichanalysed the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between 2014-2019 for 300+ companies.

-- 33% of product purchased in the financial year was sustainably sourced5, up 16%pts year-on-year, in linewith our accelerated commitment to ensure all pure cotton items are organic by five years to 2025.

-- In FY21 33% of all garments containing organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp,Yak or Linen generated around 35% of our AW20 and SS21 revenue.

4) Make it happen

Our integrated, multi-channel operation will be delivered through operational enablers and efficiencies across our end-to-end supply chain, amplified by a re-energised corporate culture.

FY21 highlights included:

-- We remain committed to the high street and post year-end we announced our exit from Regent Street and ourmove to a prime higher footfall location on Oxford Street.

-- Won three logistics industry awards recognising our use of robotics, which has more than trebled our pickand put-away efficiency rates for Ecommerce returns.

-- As part of our continued lease renegotiations, we renewed 39 stores in FY21 representing an annualisedcash saving of GBP5.3m6. In addition, there were GBP7.7m of one-off rent savings recognised in FY21, and we aretargeting in excess of GBP10m in FY22.

Current Trading

The table below shows the revenue change on a 1- and 2-year basis for the 18-week period ending 28 August 2021:

Revenue change (%) vs FY21 (1-year) vs FY20 (2-year) Group revenue 1.9% (29.6)% By channel: Stores 33.1% (36.9)% Ecommerce (34.4)% 8.2% Wholesale 12.7% (35.8)%

Group revenue increased 1.9% year-on-year as Covid-related restrictions eased, but high street footfall remained subdued, which continue to impact our physical trading channels.

As anticipated, store revenue rebounded strongly against FY21, with the UK (+76%) and the US (+169%), lapping temporary store closures in the prior year. This was partially offset by the EU which suffered from further closures at the start of the current period (-10%).

Ecommerce sales were more modest against the extraordinary growth we experienced in the prior year. The return to full-price trading resulted in a less pronounced uplift during the sale period, but did drive online gross margin up 10.5%pts year-on-year.

Wholesale revenues have started to recover, increasing 12.7% year on year as our partners gain more confidence in the macroeconomic outlook. We would expect this recovery to continue as they sell through carried forward stock and see their markets return to normality.

Outlook

Whilst significant market uncertainty remains, we do expect a recovery in total revenue in FY22, driven by:

-- Improving store trading from gradually improving footfall throughout the year, although not reachinghistoric levels;

-- Strong 2-year Ecommerce growth compared to FY20, but supressed year-on-year as we anniversary toughpromotion-driven comparatives and some trade switches back into physical stores; and

-- A modest, but sustainable revenue recovery in Wholesale

We expect margin to increase across all channels as we transition towards a full price stance, supported by further mix benefits from the switch back into stores.

We expect to generate operating leverage from reduced store rents and payroll compared to pre-Covid levels, although we anticipate a GBP35-45m year-on-year increase in costs due to one-off benefits recognised in FY21, such as the return of UK business rates, the end of furlough support, and the normalisation of other variable and discretionary costs.

Considering the above, we don't expect a change to the adjusted PBT market expectations for FY22.

We are continuing to focus on cash generation and working capital efficiency in FY22. We expect to reduce inventory by a further 2m units, which will partially offset the unwind of deferred rent and service charges (GBP40m, inclusive of VAT), some of which we expect to crystallise as permanent savings as we continue to negotiate lease terms.

Recognising the structural growth opportunity in Ecommerce, as well as the geographic and customer segmental targeting opportunities in our Wholesale business, we expect revenue to exceed peak historic levels in the medium term. Disciplined full price trading, continuing rent renegotiations, and the operating leverage from cost savings will also return the business to historic operating profit margins.

Notes

1. Foreign currency sales are translated at the average rate for the month in which they were made.

2. Fulfil From Store sales reallocated to Ecommerce in the current (GBP8.3m) and prior year comparatives (GBP1.6m).

3. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs'). Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 22. 'Net working capital' has been reconciled within the CFO Review.

4. 'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours.

5. Sustainably sourced product defined as organic, low impact and/or recycled in line with our Environmental Policy.

6. Cash annualised saving has been calculated based on the effective date of the lease agreement.

Market Briefing

A webcast for analysts and investors will be held today starting at 09:00, followed by a Q&A with management. The webcast will be available to join live, but questions will be limited to analysts. If you would like to register, please go to https://secure.emincote.com/client/superdry/superdry009. A recording of the event will also be available on our corporate website shortly afterwards.

Superdry is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint corporate broker to Superdry, with immediate effect.

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy" through hyper-segmentation of twelve consumer types across five collections. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 231 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 3,750 colleagues globally.

Chair's Statement

Welcome to Superdry Plc's preliminary results for FY21. I was appointed Chair on 29 April 2021 and I am excited to work with another global brand. During my first few months in post, I have spent time with fellow Board members and senior colleagues at Superdry (as far as restrictions have allowed), familiarising myself with Superdry's business model and operations.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank former Chair, Peter Williams, for his work with the Board and Superdry from April 2019 to April 2021. I would also like to thank all of my new colleagues at Superdry, at our Head Office and in our stores and locations worldwide, for their continued hard work and commitment during this difficult and extraordinary year.

The ways in which the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted our customers, colleagues, suppliers and operations during FY21, and how we have responded to those challenges, have been set out in the Covid-19 Statement. The crisis encouraged the Executive Team to sharpen the strategy, accelerating reviews of digital platforms and of operations across all channels, enabling Superdry to emerge from the pandemic in a good position to drive the strategy forward. I invite you to read about our new strategy, led by Superdry's founder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton, and the Executive Team, in the Chief Executive Officer's Statement. Information on our financial results can be found in the CFO Review.

As the Executive Team starts to implement our new strategy, there is a lot of work to be done, but there is also a lot to look forward to.

Peter Sjölander

Chair, Superdry plc

Our response to Covid-19

Our response to Covid-19

Throughout the pandemic there has been a significant level of uncertainty with restrictions regularly changing depending on local Government advice. Taking decisive actions to protect the long-term financial position of Superdry, whilst ensuring the ongoing wellbeing, health, and safety of our colleagues and customers, has continued to be our top priority.

We have continued to trade online throughout the lockdown periods, sustaining operations in our distribution centres, whilst ensuring all appropriate measures were taken to ensure the health and safety of our staff.

During FY21, an average of 39%1 of store trading days were lost. However, by the end of June 2021, most of our owned stores had reopened.

Government support

As a consequence of the enforced store closures in FY21 and in order to preserve as many jobs as possible through the peak of the pandemic we furloughed staff across our international owned store estate, corporate offices and distribution centres. The support we received from applicable furlough (or similar) schemes across the UK and EU to date totals GBP12.1m, with GBP9.2m recognised in FY21. During the initial wave of the pandemic our Executive team took a temporary pay cut of 20% for three months from 1 April 2020, whilst our CEO and members of the Board took a cut of 25% for six months.

We also benefitted from UK Business Rates relief, equivalent to GBP15.7m in FY21 (FY20: GBP1.7m). Currently, this scheme has only been extended for a small number of our qualifying stores and the expected benefit in FY22 is roughly GBP5m. In addition, the business was eligible for GBP2.5m of local government grants across a number of markets (FY20: GBPnil).

As at FY21 year end the Group had a modest deferral of EUR1.5m for Belgian VAT, with no other material deferrals of VAT, PAYE, or duty across any other territories.

Cash management

Improving operational efficiency and overall liquidity has continued to be a focus during the pandemic through reduced capex, tight control over day-to-day spend and working collaboratively with suppliers.

In FY21, 39 stores' leases were renegotiated representing 17% of our portfolio. The total annualised cash benefit of the leases negotiated in FY21 was GBP5.3m2, with an average lease length of 3 years. In addition to the underlying reductions, there were GBP7.7m of one-off Covid related savings recognised in FY21 and we are anticipating in excess of GBP10m in FY22. Due to the continuing disruption from enforced closures, there was GBP40m of deferred rent and service charges, inclusive of VAT, as at the FY21 year-end, though we are yet to conclude on the majority of these contracts and so anticipate being able to reduce this liability during FY22.

Inventory decreased by GBP10.4m to GBP148.3m through reduced buys and targeted clearance activity, and we will continue to see opportunities to reduce our working capital further in FY22 through optimised stock management.

Given the continued unprecedented levels of uncertainty, the Group's financial performance and the focus on cash preservation, the Board agreed to recommend to shareholders that no final dividend be paid in FY21.

The Group agreed a new Asset Backed Lending (ABL) facility in August 2020 for up to GBP70m, in addition to a GBP10m overdraft. As a consequence of the cash preservation measures and government support detailed above, we maintained a net positive cash balance in excess of GBP20m throughout FY21. Further detail regarding liquidity and our borrowing facilities can be found in the CFO Review.

Employee and customer safety

The Superdry Board and Executive team have continued to ensure robust processes are in place to allow for swift decision making in a rapidly changing environment. The Covid-19 Incident Management Team, comprising of a subset of the Executive Team, has continued to meet throughout the pandemic to manage the response to the crisis.

When our stores reopened, we ensured availability of all necessary cleaning equipment, hygiene products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep our employees and customers safe, in line with local government guidelines.

We were an early adopter in introducing lateral flow testing. As we started to return to Head Office in greater numbers, we offered free home testing kits to all our employees and have implemented rigorous social distancing and hygiene measures. Recognising the benefits of flexible working, we made investments in new technology for our meeting rooms and personal equipment to allow a hybrid approach to working.

1. 'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours.

2. Cash annualised saving has been calculated based on the effective date of the lease agreement.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

This year has been another one full of Covid-related disruption, but I am incredibly proud of the resilience our team has continued to show, driving the operational and strategic progress needed to position Superdry for success when we emerge from the pandemic.

Like other brands with a physical presence, Covid-19 has had profound and far-reaching impacts on our performance. We lost 39%1 of our store trading days to enforced closures during FY21 (FY20: 10%), with footfall materially suppressed due to social distancing restrictions, even during periods where we could trade. Though our improving Ecommerce performance mitigated the worst of this impact, Group revenue for the year was down 21%. Despite the fall in revenue, we have improved our full year adjusted loss before tax by 70% and our statutory loss before tax by 78%, with the year-on-year benefit from reduced depreciation, the one-off benefit from lease modifications as well as cost saving measures and government support helping to offset trading shortfalls. Further details on the financial performance in FY21 can be found in the CFO Review.

Our gross margin stepped back by 90bps as our need to react to the pandemic and generate and preserve cash meant we had a higher level of promotional activity than we had planned. This was amplified by the dilutive effect of an increased mix of Ecommerce sales during periods of store closures and beyond. We are fully committed to returning to a full-price proposition as the economy recovers, which will drive a recovery in the gross margin, whilst also strengthening brand perception and protecting the integrity of our foundation product.

We took the opportunity to sharpen our strategy this year, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Our mission is to inspire and engage style obsessed consumers, while leaving a positive environmental legacy. This clarity has allowed the entire business, led by our strengthened Executive team and Board, to prioritise our efforts to achieve our four strategic objectives. These are:

-> Inspire through PRODUCT & STYLE

-> Engage through SOCIAL

-> Lead through SUSTAINABILITY

-> All underpinned by the operational foundations to 'MAKE IT HAPPEN'

Inspire through Product & Style

Last year we introduced consumer segmentation by style preference, life stage, mindset, and gender. As we continue to iterate our design and marketing approaches against this framework, it has become clear that we have a huge opportunity with 13-15-year-old consumers, and so have extended our segmentation to capture this market.

We launched our Autumn/Winter20 ('AW20') and Spring/Summer21 ('SS21') ranges this year with full alignment to our new design philosophy, and so far, the product is resonating well with customers. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, we were unable to deliver a truly branded customer experience through our stores, and we look forward to Autumn/ Winter21 ('AW21') being the first opportunity to showcase this across all our channels. Following some promising early pilot results, where we saw comparatively stronger trading in re-merchandised locations, we will continue to roll out this approach in our stores to bring this product segmentation to life.

This segmentation of our product offers new Wholesale opportunities by targeting customers with specific and relevant collections and we plan to develop new relationships, and strengthen existing ones, over the coming year. We were encouraged with the 29% increase for in-season orders for SS21 and AW20, giving us confidence that the new product is resonating with our partners and their consumers, even against the backdrop of this challenging trading environment.

The next step in our product journey is the implementation of short-order (limited volume runs of product) which will be available online and in our flagship stores. This will allow us to react much more quickly to consumer demands and trends, with a reduced lead time of down to 12 weeks in some cases.

Engage through Social

Engaging our consumers through social media remains the core focus of our marketing activity. In FY21 we substantially increased the number of influencers we used, working with more than 250, allowing us to target our campaigns and activity to the relevant consumer segments, focusing particularly on younger consumers.

Signing Neymar Jr. to front our organic cotton underwear and sleepwear campaign, showcasing both the brand and sustainable product to his 156m followers, was one of our key marketing highlights this year and this collaboration is a statement of our intent for the future. We have already seen a positive impact from this, with engagement rates for the first SS21 campaign achieving record levels, and driving new followers to our own social accounts.

We recognise the importance of digital marketing to generate brand awareness and acknowledge that historically we have underspent in comparison to our peer group. We are accelerating our journey to achieve best-in-class social media engagement and used this year to make important first steps. It has been encouraging to see our total followers increase by 6% year-on-year to 3.3m.

As well as driving awareness and consideration among our target consumers, this digital transformation impacts the entire customer journey, and this prioritisation of our direct to consumer Ecommerce channel will be the driver behind our revenue and profitability recovery.

Lead through Sustainability

Sustainability is embedded in the culture of Superdry. We recognise the increasing importance of reducing our environmental impact to all our stakeholders including customers, suppliers, and government organisations. Our ambition is to become the most sustainable listed global fashion brand by 2030, and we have been prioritising sustainability in every part of the business as we pursue that goal.

This year we won the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021 "Positive Change Award", in recognition of initiatives such as new packaging that has a 60% lower carbon footprint, and targets for net zero carbon emissions across our own sites and logistics by 2030. We were also ranked 1st in the Financial Times as "Europe's Climate Leaders 2021" for having delivered a 97% reduction in our direct greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019; an incredible achievement given the competition.

We have improved our Carbon Disclosure Project rating from C to B and have a clear path on how we are going to get to A. We continue to move away from single-use plastic packaging and in FY21, 93% of our packaging was recyclable.

Our broader sustainability initiatives include accelerated organic cotton targets where all our pure cotton garments will be produced entirely from organic cotton by 2025, working closely with 20,000 growers in India to convert their farms to organic farming, adding the equivalent volume of organic cotton to the market that we need as a brand. In recognition of these commitments, I was thrilled to be awarded the Best Organic Cotton Ambassador by The Soil Association in July, the UK's only organic awards.

In FY21 33% of all our garments contained organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including tencel, hemp, yak or linen, and generated around 35% of our AW20 and SS21 revenue.

Make it Happen

The foundation of our business starts with our people. This year the Executive Team has been strengthened with several key hires, including Silvana Bonello (COO), Shaun Wills (CFO) and Justin Lodge (CMO). We also have a new Chair, Peter Sjölander, who has a hugely relevant and successful history with Helly Hanson, as well as experience overseeing growth and technology implementations.

We recognise the need to continuously update our core systems and processes to maximise efficiency, improve customer experience and ensure the business is set for future growth. The significant investment in our technology infrastructure will be carried out over a number of years, starting with the migration of our legacy Ecommerce platform over to microservices technology. This will provide us with much needed agility, better functionality to improve our promotional mechanics and to future-proof us against wider technology developments. We have chosen to build the platform internally, allowing us to control the roadmap and tailor the platform to our needs. We expect this to be ready to launch in early 2022.

We have made great technological progress in our logistics operation, and the team has received awards for the use of advanced robotics which have tripled our efficiency rates for processing Ecommerce returns. These include a CILT Award for Excellence 2020 for our Warehouse Operations, The Technology Transformation Award from The Logistics Awards and a Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020. We will continue to innovate in this area, rolling out automation across our global network of fulfilment centres.

Despite the enforced stores closures, we have reduced our total inventory by 2.3m units (14%), due to a disciplined inventory buy and optimised use of clearance channels. This more efficient stock management strategy will allow us to reduce our inventory further in FY22, even with the expectation of continued headwinds as the world recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

The inventory reduction was a key driver in our net cash balance ending the year up GBP2.2m at GBP38.9m and I am particularly pleased that we did not have to use our Asset Backed Lending ('ABL') facility, maintaining a net cash balance in excess of GBP20m throughout the period.

Rent negotiations have been another priority for the business this year as part of our plan to return stores to profitability. During H2 we have continued to negotiate rent relief from landlords relating to the extended periods of enforced closures. As at the year end, we recognised GBP7.7m of one-off rent savings and are anticipating in excess of GBP10m in FY22. These non-recurring credits are in addition to the underlying annualised cash lease renewal savings of GBP5.3m agreed in FY21 from the 39 stores renegotiated in the period. We will continue to negotiate reductions and are not afraid to walk away if we are unable to get the right deal, and we exited 15 stores during FY21 where the landlord was unwilling to regear the lease to acceptable terms.

We remain committed to the high street. Post year-end we announced our exit from Regent Street and our move to open our new global flagship store on London's Oxford Street. The new store will bring the brand reset to life, showcasing the five collections over 22,000 sq ft of sales space across two floors. The store will have sustainability embedded through our product, the customer experience and the building itself. The lower ground floor will house Wholesale showrooms and versatile space to be used as a base for the brand ambassador, influencer, and affiliate programmes.

During the pandemic, we have continued to make use of available furlough, or similar, support across all territories, to retain as many of our colleagues as possible. The support we have received is outlined as part of our Covid-19 review. For as long as there is uncertainty and volatility due to the pandemic, continued support will be needed from the government to all retailers in the sector, and we continue to strongly encourage a fundamental review of the current business rates system in the UK.

Looking forward

We continue to make progress in turning around and evolving the brand, despite the significant challenges we have faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am impressed by the dedication of our team throughout this period and would like to thank everyone for their unwavering hard work and enthusiasm.

Our newly articulated strategy means our people are fully aligned with our objectives, focusing on product, social and sustainability, underpinned by our ongoing digital transformation. While the economic backdrop remains uncertain, it is clear to me that there is a lot to look forward to.

1. 'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours.

2. Cash annualised saving has been calculated based on the effective date of the lease agreement.

CFO Review

Group revenue decreased by 21%, largely driven by the forced closure of our store estate as a result of Covid-19. Despite the significant number of store days lost this year, the adjusted loss before tax reduced by 70%, with cost saving measures and government support helping to offset trading shortfalls. Whilst significant uncertainty remains, we expect a recovery in FY22.

2021 2020* Change GBPm GBPm % Revenue: Stores 140.5 287.2 (51.1)% Ecommerce 201.8 151.6 33.1% Wholesale 213.8 265.6 (19.5)% Group revenue 556.1 704.4 (21.1)% Gross profit: Stores 93.6 192.5 (51.4)% Ecommerce 117.5 90.5 29.8% Wholesale 82.0 94.9 (13.6)% Group profit 293.1 377.9 (22.4)% Gross profit margin % 52.7% 53.6% (0.9) %pts Selling and distribution costs (258.7) (342.0) (24.4)% Central costs (62.9) (70.1) (10.3)% Impairment credit/(losses) on 3.8 (9.2) (141.3) trade receivables % Adjusted other gains and 19.3 9.1 112.1% losses** Adjusted operating loss** (5.4) (34.3) (84.3)% Adjusted operating margin** (1.0)% (4.9)% (3.9) %pts Net finance (expense) (7.2) (7.5) (4.0)% Adjusted loss before tax** (12.6) (41.8) (69.9)% Adjusting items: Unrealised (loss)/gain on financial derivatives (4.7) 1.9 (347.4) % IFRS2 charge - Founder Share Plan (0.5) (0.3) 66.7% Restructuring, strategic change and other costs (1.0) (1.9) (47.4)% Intangibles asset impairment (2.1) - 100.0% Store asset impairment charges and reversals and onerous (15.8) (124.8) 87.3% property related contracts provision Total adjusting items (24.1) (125.1) (80.7)% Loss before tax (36.7) (166.9) (78.0)% Tax (expense)/credit 0.6 23.5 (97.4)% Loss for the period (36.1) (143.4) (74.8)%

* Fulfil From Store ('FFS') sales reallocated to Ecommerce in the current year (GBP8.3m) and prior year (GBP1.6m) comparatives. The gross margin impact is GBP5.2m in the current year and GBP1.0m in the prior year comparatives. FFS relates to sales made online, but fulfilled from store stock.

** Adjusted operating loss, adjusted margin and adjusted loss before tax are defined as reported results before adjusting items as further explained in Note 22. The comparative in the prior year was referred to as 'Exceptional'.

Group revenue decreased by GBP148.3m to GBP556.1m. This 21.1% reduction was driven largely by the forced closure of a significant part of our store estate as a result of Covid-19 related national or regional lockdowns and the corresponding impact on our Wholesale partners.

Under IFRS 8 'Operating Segments', Superdry has historically reported the performance of Stores and Ecommerce under one segment entitled 'Retail' (FY21 GBP342.3m; FY20 GBP438.8m). However, due to a significant shift in consumer behaviour and a material increase in the Ecommerce sales mix during the pandemic, the Group has chosen to focus on these channels separately in the management of the business with distinct reporting and decision making. The Board has therefore taken the decision to report across three segments for revenues and gross profit from FY21 onwards - Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale.

The prior year comparatives have been restated to provide the same level of information for those three segments. The term Retail will continue to be used to group together the Ecommerce and Stores segments for multi-channel reporting.

Stores

Store revenue declined 51.1% to GBP140.5m in FY21. The significant impact of the enforced store closures was felt throughout the year, with an average of 39%1 of store trading days lost in FY21 (FY20: 10%).

Lost store days Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY %1 FY20 -% -% -% 42% 10% FY21 43% 4% 43% 69% 39% YoY 43% 4% 43% 27% 29%

Even when the stores were able to trade, the high street experienced substantially reduced footfall from social distancing measures. There was no material change to the permanent store footprint in FY21 with only 10 net stores closures (FY20: 7 net closures), bringing the total owned estate to 231 stores at the year end (FY20: 241). Post year-end we announced the exit from our Regent Street store and our forthcoming move to a prime high-footfall location on Oxford Street, due to open in late 2021.

Though it currently appears unlikely we will see further widespread lockdowns in our major trading markets, we do anticipate ongoing suppressed footfall to continue throughout FY22.

Store revenue by territory** 2021 2020* Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 57.4 143.2 (59.9)% Europe 64.6 107.4 (39.9)% Rest of World 18.5 36.6 (49.5)% Total Store revenue 140.5 287.2 (51.1)%

*Fulfil From Store ('FFS') sales reallocated to Ecommerce in the current year (GBP8.3m) and prior year (GBP1.6m) comparatives. FFS relates to sales made online but fulfilled from store stock.

**Please note for all channels the geographic territories have been aligned to the internal management operational structure.

Ecommerce

Ecommerce performance, which is a combination of sales made through our owned websites and those made online through third parties, was strong throughout the year, up 33.1% year-on-year. This partially offset lost Store sales, benefitting from Covid-driven changing shopping habits, improved product and increased digital marketing, as well as our influencer led strategy.

Ecommerce participation as a percentage of total Retail revenue (defined as the total of Store and Ecommerce revenue) increased from 34.5% to 59.0% which in turn drove Ecommerce revenue as a participation of total Group revenue from 21.5% to 36.3%.

Retail revenue 2021 2020* Change GBPm GBPm Stores 140.5 287.2 (51.1)% Ecommerce 201.8 151.6 33.1% Total Retail revenue 342.3 438.8 (22.0)% Ecommerce revenue as a proportion of Retail revenue 59.0% 34.5% 24.5%pts Ecommerce revenue as a proportion of Group revenue 36.3% 21.5% 14.8%pts

* Fulfil From Store ('FFS') sales reallocated to Ecommerce in the current year (GBP8.3m) and prior year (GBP1.6m) comparatives. FFS relates to sales made online but fulfilled from store stock.

At the end of the year, Superdry had 21 branded websites, translated into 13 languages (FY20: 18; 13).

Ecommerce revenue by territory** 2021 2020* Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 109.1 69.5 57.0% Europe 78.0 68.7 13.5% Rest of World 14.7 13.4 9.7% Total Ecommerce revenue 201.8 151.6 33.1%

* In the prior year all eBay sales were allocated between UK and RoW. In FY21 eBay has been allocated to the relevant territory for clarity. To ensure consistent comparatives, this methodology has been applied retrospectively to FY20.

** Please note for all channels the geographic territories have been aligned to the internal management operational structure.

Wholesale

Wholesale sales to third parties, which includes online platforms where the partner fulfils the order, faced similar pandemic-related market shifts as our owned channels. This led to sales ending the year down 19.5% at GBP213.8m and higher levels of stock carried forward.

At the end of the year, the Group had Wholesale operations in 53 countries (FY20: 61) including 448 franchise stores (FY20: 473) and 27 Superdry branded license stores (FY20: 26).

Wholesale revenue by territory** 2021 2020* Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 31.0 41.8 (25.8)% Europe 140.9 170.6 (17.4)% Rest of World 41.9 53.2 (21.2)% Total Wholesale revenue 213.8 265.6 (19.5)%

* In the prior year Russia and Ukraine were included within Europe. In FY21 these territories have been reallocated to Rest of World in line with the internal management structure. To ensure consistent comparatives, this methodology has been applied retrospectively to FY20.

** Please note for all channels the geographic territories have been aligned to the internal management operational structure.

Gross margin

The gross margin has reduced by 90bps to 52.7%, partly driven by the mix effect of sustained stores closures (our highest gross margin channel) which contributed (1.4)%pts and elevated levels of discounting whilst the business focused on cash generation during the pandemic. These elements were partially offset by an improvement in the Wholesale gross margin.

Encouragingly, there was positive momentum in Q4 21 as we began to return the business to a full price trading stance, with particular success online where the full price mix2 increased by 11%pts to 46%.

Gross margin by channel 2021 YoY Sales 2020* Change mix change Stores 66.6% (16%)pts 67.0% (0.4)%pts Ecommerce 58.2% 15%pts 59.7% (1.5)%pts Wholesale 38.4% 1%pts 35.7% 2.7%pts Total gross margin 52.7% 53.6% (0.9)%pts

* Fulfil From Store sales have been reallocated to Ecommerce, with an impact on margin of GBP5.2m in the current year and GBP1.0m in the prior year comparatives.

Total operating costs

2021 2020 Change Selling and distribution costs (258.7) (342.0) (24.4)% Central costs (62.9) (70.1) (10.3)% Impairment credit/(losses) on trade receivables 3.8 (9.2) (141.3)% Other gains and losses 19.3 9.1 112.1% Total operating costs pre-adjusting items (298.5) (412.2) (27.6)%

Total operating costs, pre-adjusting items, reduced by GBP113.7m to GBP298.5m (FY20: GBP412.2m) and includes store, distribution, marketing, head office, central and depreciation costs, impairment credit/(losses) on trade receivables and other gains and losses. The decrease was partially caused by the disruption from Covid-19 in FY21, predominantly related to the temporary closure of stores, together with other continued cost actions taken to improve efficiencies as we preserved cash through the pandemic. There are some material movements in lease costs which are addressed more fully below.

Store costs reduced substantially by GBP47.9m, as a result of both one-off benefits and the impact of operational efficiencies. In FY21 we received GBP7.9m of furlough support for store employees and a further GBP2.5m of government grants, as well as a GBP15.7m benefit from UK rates relief. We have made good progress on recurring cost reductions in order to drive cost efficiencies, with payroll reducing GBP11.5m year-on-year, as we optimised our store staffing.

Distribution, marketing and head office costs decreased by GBP21.8m. The main driver was the reduction in the Wholesale bad debt charge, as a result of cash collections throughout FY21 being better than initially expected at the FY20 year-end. This was partially offset by volume-driven Ecommerce distribution costs, and a planned investment in both brand and performance marketing in line with the brand reset.

Depreciation and amortisation totalled GBP53.4m (FY20: GBP87.2m). The year-on-year reduction of GBP33.8m was predominately due to the impact of the prior year impairment of store-related assets.

Adjusted other gains and losses (which include royalty income and other income, largely related to lease renegotiations under IFRS 16) were GBP19.3m (FY20: GBP9.1m), an increase of 112.1%. Although there was a reduction in royalty income following the decrease in Wholesale revenue, this has been more than offset by GBP14.3m of accounting gains on termination of leases, lease breaks or lease modifications under IFRS 16.

Adjusted other gains and losses 2021 2020 Change Royalty income 4.2 7.2 (41.7)% IFRS 16 lease modification and renegotiations 14.3 - 100.0% Other income 0.8 1.9 (57.9)% Total adjusted other gains and losses 19.3 9.1 112.1%

Central costs (GBP62.9m) includes head office costs and related depreciation which are not attributable to any of the trading channels, and have decreased by GBP7.2m as a consequence of cost control activities including a reduction in professional fees and discretionary spend.

Lease renewals

The majority of our leases meet the requirements to be accounted for under IFRS 16 'Leases'. Where leases are turnover rent only or expire within 12 months, they are outside of the scope of the standard. In FY21, only GBP5.6m (FY20: GBP8.9m) is recognised within Store costs for the gross rental charge on these leases.

In the current year we recognised a GBP7.7m credit in Store costs within the Group Profit and Loss for one-off rent savings in relation to 82 leases:

Lease category No. of leases One-off saving GBPm Leases under IFRS 16 62 4.0 Leases not recognised under IFRS 16 15 1.9 No lease payment due to Covid-related closures (not IFRS 16) 5 1.8 Total 82 7.7

We expect to continue this work and deliver similar results in FY22, anticipating in excess of GBP10m further one-off rent savings.

In addition to these one-off savings, we renewed 39 store leases (FY20: 17) for an average lease commitment of three years (FY20: three years). Primarily as a result of those renewals, the annualised cash rental payments have reduced by a total of GBP5.3m3 (FY20: GBP1.8m).

For leases which are recognised under IFRS 16, the benefit of the future lease modifications will be seen in the Group Profit and Loss through a reduction in depreciation and interest payments and in the Cash Flow Statement through a reduction in lease payments. In some cases where the lease liability exceeds the right of use asset, there may also be an element recognised within the other gains and losses on modification (GBP14.3m in FY21).

Finance Costs

Net finance costs were roughly in line with the prior year at GBP7.2m (FY20: GBP7.5m). GBP5.5m (FY20: GBP5.7m) relates to interest expense on leases under IFRS 16.

Adjusting items

GBPm 2021 2020 Change Adjusted loss before tax (12.6) (41.8) (69.9)% Unrealised (loss)/gain on financial derivatives (4.7) 1.9 (347.4)% IFRS2 charge - Founder Share Plan (0.5) (0.3) 66.7% Restructuring, strategic change and other costs (1.0) (1.9) (47.4)% Intangibles asset impairment (2.1) - 100.0% Store asset impairment charges and reversals and onerous property related contracts provision (15.8) (124.8) (87.3)% Total adjusting items (24.1) (125.1) (80.7)% Statutory loss before tax (36.7) (166.9) (78.0)%

Adjusting items relate primarily to store asset net impairment charges (GBP10.7m) and an onerous property related contracts provision (GBP5.1m), totalling GBP15.8m (FY20: GBP124.8m). The net impairment charge of GBP10.7m (FY20: GBP136.8m) has been allocated between right-of-use assets (GBP7.4m, FY20: GBP121.2m), property, plant and equipment (GBP3.3m, FY20: GBP15.5m) and intangibles (GBPnil, FY20: GBP0.1m), largely due to the extended period of forced store closures from Covid-19 restrictions and the consequent impact on expected future footfall.

Other significant adjusting items include a GBP4.7m loss in respect of the fair value movement in financial derivatives (FY20: GBP1.9m gain) which has been driven by changes to the timing of derivatives used to hedge Euro receivables and US Dollar payables and by rate movements during the hedging period.

Further details on adjusting items can be found in note 7.

Loss before tax

Despite the significant number of store days lost this year, the adjusted loss before tax reduced by 69.9% to GBP (12.6)m, with cost saving measures and government support helping to offset trading shortfalls. FY21 includes a GBP33.8m year-on-year benefit from reduced depreciation and amortisation, primarily due to the FY20 impairment charge, and a GBP14.3m non-cash credit from lease modifications.

In addition to the above, the statutory loss before tax, after charging net adjusting items of GBP(24.1)m (FY20: GBP125.1m), reduced by 78.0% to GBP(36.7)m.

Taxation in the period

Our tax credit on adjusted losses is GBP3.3m (FY20: GBP6.1m tax credit on adjusted profit). This represents an adjusted effective tax rate of (26.2)% (FY20: 14.6%).

Our tax charge on statutory losses is GBP0.6m (FY20: GBP23.5m tax credit on statutory loss). This represents an effective tax rate of 1.6% (FY20: 14.1%).

The Group's adjusted effective tax rate is lower than the statutory rate of 19% (FY20: 19%). This is primarily due to movements in deferred taxation recognised in respect of leases, tax losses and the provision made for uncertain tax positions as required by accounting standards.

The net tax credit on adjusting items totals GBP3.9m (FY20: GBP17.3m tax credit), which arises primarily as a result of impairments to the right-of-use asset values, and impairments to property, plant and equipment (PPE), at the balance sheet date.

Loss after tax

After adjusting items, Group statutory loss after tax for the year was GBP36.1m, compared to a GBP143.4m loss in FY20.

Loss per share

Reflecting the loss achieved by the Group during the year, adjusted basic EPS is (19.4)p (FY20: EPS (43.5)p).

The adjusted performance of the business, offset by the adjusting items outlined above, results in a reported basic EPS of (44.0)p (FY20: EPS (174.9)p) based on a basic weighted average of 82,028,188 shares (FY20: 82,001,955 shares). The increase in the basic weighted average number of shares is predominantly due to 31,032 5p ordinary shares being issued during the year under Buy As You Earn schemes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is (19.4)p (FY20: EPS (43.3)p) and diluted EPS is (44.0)p (FY20: EPS (174.1)p. These are based on a diluted weighted average of 82,028,188 shares (FY20: 82,389,450 shares). Due to the loss-making position of the Group at the year-end, all potential ordinary shares are considered to be antidilutive.

Dividends

Given the ongoing uncertainty and in order to maintain liquidity, the Board did not propose an interim dividend and has made the decision not to recommend a final dividend for FY21.

Cash flow

There has been a continued focus on cash preservation this year and the Group has maintained strong liquidity, ending the year with net cash of GBP38.9m, up GBP2.2m year-on-year and having not drawn down during the year on the ABL facility at any point.

GBPm 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Operating cash flow before movements in working capital 29.7 75.5 Working capital movement 20.4 12.0 Taxes 2.5 (2.2) Net cash generated from operations 52.6 85.3 Purchase of PPE and intangible assets (13.6) (13.9) Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale - 2.4 Dividend payments - (3.4) Net interest paid (7.2) (7.5) Proceeds of issued share capital 0.1 - Drawdown of RCF - (30.0) Repayment of RCF - 30.0 Repayment of lease liability principal (39.9) (61.1) Net (decrease)/increase in cash (8.0) 1.8 Other (including foreign currency movement) 10.2 (1.0) Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 38.9 36.7

Superdry remains a strongly cash-generative business, with net cash generated from operations of GBP52.6m (FY20: GBP85.3m). This has decreased year-on-year due to significant impact from the forced store closures during the year as a result of the ongoing disruption from Covid-19.

Movements in working capital generated a cash inflow of GBP20.4m (FY20: GBP12.0m) driven by a decrease in inventories of GBP6.2m, a net increase in trade and other receivables of GBP10.8m and an increase in trade and other payables of GBP25.0m, largely due to deferred rent arising from Covid-19 related store closures. We expect to repay the majority of the deferred rent through FY22, though anticipate that a proportion will crystallise as a permanent benefit as a result of ongoing lease negotiations.

Working capital

GBPm 2021 2020 Change GBPm GBPm Inventories 148.3 158.7 (6.6)% Trade and other receivables 102.3 91.6 11.7% Trade and other payables (126.5) (103.3) 22.5% Net working capital 124.1 147.0 (15.6)%

Inventory levels decreased by 2.3m units, 14% in FY21, despite lower sales and enforced store closures. The average cost per unit increased due to a higher mix of Autumn/Winter product in the stock at year end (39% vs 35%), resulting in an overall decrease in the inventory balance of 6.6% to GBP148.3m. We would expect this mix to normalise as the operational disruption from Covid reduces.

The inventory balance is net of a provision of GBP9.1m (FY20: GBP9.8m). This is after a GBP(3.8)m release of a GBP6.1m Covid-related provision booked in FY20 against SS20 product following better than expected recovery. This release was broadly offset by a one-off GBP4.1m provision in relation to high-end AW20 concept product, which has proven to be unsuccessful particularly considering the launch in a Covid-19 environment (FY20: GBPnil).

Total trade and other receivables increased 11.7% to GBP102.3m because of the disruptive impact on both shipments and sales to Wholesale partners in the prior year. Although cash collections have been ahead of internal expectations, the partner support programmes have led to a temporary increase in debtor days from 47.5 days to 67.3 days. However, there has been a reduction in the level of expected credit loss which is reflective of the quality in the current debtor book.

Total trade and other payables increased by 22.5% to GBP126.5m largely due to deferred rent for non-IFRS 16 leases of GBP11m included within the balance and the later timing of inventory shipments towards the end of FY21. The deferred rent for IFRS 16 leases of GBP24m is included within lease liabilities.

Net working capital decreased by 15.6% to GBP124.1m (FY20: GBP147.0m) and as a proportion of Group revenue was 22.3% (FY20: 20.9%).

Capital expenditure

Additions in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets totalled GBP13.8m (FY20: GBP13.7m). Capital expenditure has remained suppressed as a result of short-term cash preservation initiatives during Covid-19. Spend has been and will continue to be focused on IT systems and technology as we support Ecommerce as our channel of growth.

At 24 April 2021, the net book value of property, plant and equipment had decreased to GBP29.4m (FY20: GBP41.7m) as a consequence of the store impairment and depreciation charges. During the year, GBP6.8m (FY20: GBP6.5m) of capital additions were made, of which GBP2.3m (FY20: GBP1.6m) related to leasehold improvements across the Group. The remaining balance of capital additions includes furniture, fixtures, and fittings (GBP3.5m) and computer equipment (GBP1.0m).

Intangible assets, comprising goodwill, lease premiums, distribution agreements, trademarks, website, and computer software, stood at GBP41.7m at the year end (FY20: GBP48.4m). Additions in the year were GBP7.0m (FY20: GBP7.2m), comprising mainly website and software additions.

Internal controls

In the prior year, a number of accounting and control issues were identified in the business. In response to this a review of the internal control environment was carried out by the Audit Committee. External advisors (PwC) were engaged to support the development of an improved internal controls framework, which included mapping key risks to business processes and developing controls to mitigate these risks. Priority was placed on delivering material improvements for the FY21 year-end close, including remediating balance sheet controls around inventory, accounts payable, cash, and the month end close and review processes.

Although there has been improvement leading up to the end of FY21, work remains and will continue through FY22. The process of establishing a fully robust control environment remains one of our top priorities and we are confident in the progress being made.

Outlook

Whilst significant market uncertainty remains, we do expect a recovery in total revenue in FY22, driven by:

-- Improving store trading from gradually improving footfall throughout the year, although not reachinghistoric levels;

-- Strong 2-year Ecommerce growth compared to FY20, but supressed year-on-year as we anniversary toughpromotion-driven comparatives and some trade switches back into physical stores; and

-- A modest, but sustainable revenue recovery in Wholesale

We expect margin to increase across all channels as we transition towards a full price stance, supported by further mix benefits from the switch back into stores.

We expect to generate operating leverage from reduced store rents and payroll compared to pre-Covid levels, although we anticipate a GBP35-45m year-on-year increase in costs due to one-off benefits recognised in FY21, such as the return of UK business rates, the end of furlough support, and the normalisation of other variable and discretionary costs.

We are continuing to focus on cash generation and working capital efficiency in FY22. We expect to reduce inventory by a further 2m units, which will partially offset the unwind of deferred rent and service charges (GBP40m, inclusive of VAT), some of which we expect to crystallise as permanent savings as we continue to negotiate lease terms.

Recognising the structural growth opportunity in Ecommerce, as well as the geographic and customer segmental targeting opportunities in our Wholesale business, we expect revenue to exceed peak historic levels in the medium term. Disciplined full price trading, continuing rent renegotiations, and the operating leverage from cost savings will also return the business to historic operating profit margins.

Assessment of Group's prospects

The financial position of the Group, its cash flows and liquidity position are set out in the financial statements. Furthermore, the Group financial statements include the Group's objectives and policies for managing its capital, its financial risk management objectives, details of its financial instruments and exposure to credit and liquidity risk (please refer to note 20).

Background - Impact of continuing lockdowns and social distancing restrictions in FY21

The lasting impact of the pandemic saw unprecedented levels of disruption throughout FY21. Following the 'initial wave' of lockdowns, beginning March 2020 and impacting much the first quarter of FY21, infection rates in our key markets substantially reduced by late September 2020 and, with the majority of our owned store estate reopening, the prevailing view at that time was that further widespread lockdowns appeared unlikely.

However, the announcement of a second wave of lockdowns resulted in temporary store closures in the UK and certain EU markets from late October 2020, albeit with a brief opening period before a further hard lockdown from January through to April 2021. Together with the wider factors affecting open stores, such as social distancing measures and broader economic and health concerns, the Group saw a continued suppression of footfall in stores which was only partially offset by Ecommerce sales.

In total, the business lost an unprecedented 39% of store trading days in FY21 (FY20: 10%); a conservative measure which does not reflect other impacts such as shortened trading hours, appointment-only openings, and general operational disruptions from the ever-changing government regulations. By the end of June 2021, most of our owned stores had reopened although footfall remains subdued as the economic recovery continues.

Though there is no certainty that there will not be further lockdowns, vaccine rollouts are progressing well in many of our core markets, and government communications reflect an increasing pressure to re-open economies.

There are several key mitigations that the Group has undertaken to partially offset the adverse revenue impacts of these lockdowns:

-- As a consequence of the protracted lockdown periods in FY21, we recognised GBP7.7m of one-off rent savingsrelating to the disrupted periods, with at least a further GBP10m expected to be realised in FY22. These one-off rentbenefits are in addition to the ongoing lease renewal savings that have been achieved to date, which we expect willcontinue to be realised as we review our store estate.

-- In many markets, governments have extended furlough support where store closures have been mandated.Superdry has received GBP9.2m of furlough support in FY21, predominantly relating to store colleagues. We have alsoclaimed GBP2.5m in government grants for business disruption support.

-- A reduction in future stock purchases, aided by the carry over and recoding of core product, remains ourlargest cash mitigation. In addition to the volume of intake, we will continue to work closely with our suppliersto manage payment terms, particularly through our cash trough ahead of the Autumn / Winter season.

Liquidity headroom

On 10 August 2020 the Group announced that it had completed a refinancing of its facilities, moving from a Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') of GBP70m, due to expire in January 2022, to a new Asset Backed Lending ('ABL') facility for up to GBP70m, due to expire in January 2023, with amended covenants (detailed in the Covenant testing section below) and the option to extend, at the discretion of the lender, for a further 12 months.

The Group's ability to preserve and manage cash has been clearly evidenced (and detailed in the Mitigating Actions section, below), with the business maintaining a positive net cash balance in excess of GBP20m throughout FY21, despite the pressures of the pandemic.

In addition, the Group has an overdraft facility of up to GBP10m available on a rolling annual basis, albeit as this is not committed, it has not been considered by management as part of the going concern or viability assessment.

Base case:

The Group's going concern assessment has been based on a 12-month financial plan (the 'Plan') derived from the latest FY22 and FY23 forecasts. Though the effects of Covid-19 on consumer behaviour long term are yet to be fully understood, the trading outlook for the Group has improved relative to the prior year, which is reflected in the Plan.

In determining the Plan, management has made a number of assumptions regarding the Group's trading performance in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The most significant of those are:

-- All trading channels benefit from ongoing product improvements, operational initiatives and marketingactivity to support the brand reset which began in October 2020, the full benefit of which is not yet realised,given the ongoing store closures in FY21.

-- Stores trade for substantially all of FY22 following the reopening of those European markets whichremained closed at the start of the financial year. Trading is assumed to recover steadily over the duration ofFY22 as stores reopen and consumer demand returns, reflecting the macroeconomic uncertainties in FY22 and theongoing channel shift towards online. Profitability will be delivered through full price trading margins, therecurring benefits of renegotiated leases and store payroll optimisation in FY21, but with store revenues remainingbelow pre-Covid levels in FY22.

-- UK property rates are conservatively assumed to return from April 2022 (GBP16m annualised cost), followingthe end of the current rates relief measures announced by the government.

-- Ecommerce trading benefits from the underlying and recently accelerated channel shift towards digitalfrom physical retailing, together with planned investments to improve the website user experience. However, theplan reflects a tougher comparable period in 2021 and an element of targeted promotional activity to clear excessstock and generate cash, with modest growth forecast in the balance of FY22.

-- Wholesale performance begins to recover in FY22, reflecting the latest forward order book and thecontinuation of FY21 trends such as increased in-season orders to online partners, recovering to pre-Covid-19levels over the medium term.

-- Gross margin rate recovers as we reduce the level of promotional activity from FY21 and return to a fullprice stance in FY22. Channel mix benefits will be realised as stores (our highest margin channel) trade for theduration of the year.

-- Increased marketing spend in FY22 to reflect increased performance marketing in the short term togetherwith longer-term brand investment as part of the turnaround.

-- As a consequence of the impact of Covid-19 on global trade, the Group and the Company are aware ofconstraints to the global supply of containers for shipping goods from Asia to Europe and, while the Group remainsconfident that the majority of goods will be shipped, it is expected that the cost of these shipments will increasein FY22.

Reverse stress test

Given the base case reflects both the results of the turnaround plan, and the uncertainties surrounding forecasts due to Covid-19, the Group has modelled a 'reverse stress test' scenario.

A reverse stress test calculates the shortfall to forecast sales in the Plan that the Group would be able to absorb, after implementing feasible mitigating actions, before either: a. requiring additional sources of financing, in excess of those that are committed; or b. breaching the lending covenants on our committed facility.

Given the projected headroom over our covenants, and our proven ability to manage cash, management considers the likelihood of breaching our facilities to be remote.

This assessment is linked to a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, and the reverse stress test reflects the potential impact of these risks being realised.

Mitigating actions

If performance deviates materially from the Base Case Plan, the impact could result in a reduction in liquidity and/ or a longer period of lower profitability, which in turn could risk covenant breaches. Management has considered what plausible mitigating actions are available to them, including:

-- a reduction in uncommitted capital expenditure;

-- a reduction in Head Office costs and discretionary spend; and

-- reducing the purchase quantities of new season stock in line with the lower sales projections.

Consequently, management believes that the likelihood of further downsides in revenue, beyond those modelled in the reverse stress test, that cannot be mitigated adequately, to be remote. However, should the mitigating actions outlined above not be sufficient, management would likely adapt the current store portfolio strategy to exit a greater proportion of stores.

Covenant testing

Our facilities include an Asset Backed Lending ('ABL') Facility for up to GBP70m, together with a GBP10m uncommitted overdraft.

Our relationship with our lending group remains strong, with covenant resets agreed in both January and July 2021 as the macroeconomic impact of social distancing and lockdown restrictions continued to extend past initial expectations when the financing was agreed in August 2020.

The amended covenants in the ABL facility are tested quarterly and are based around the Group's adjusted EBITDAR (relative to the Base Case Plan) until the end of Q2 22 and fixed charge (rent and interest) cover thereafter. The covenants are tested on a 'frozen GAAP' basis and hence accounting under IFRS 16 does not impact them.

Under the reverse stress test, which tests for the breakeven point against our borrowing facilities (liquidity and covenants are tested separately), the July 2022 (Q2 23) covenant test would breach first. However, management considers the likelihood of experiencing revenue shortfall required to cause this breach to be remote. The Directors are confident that under the mitigated reverse stress test there is sufficient liquidity headroom over the going concern period.

If this scenario was to occur, management would approach lenders for a covenant waiver. Whilst there would be no guarantee that such a waiver would be made available, in making their assessment management notes that it currently has a good relationship with the Group's lenders and has held positive discussions throughout the year. These lenders have been made aware of all key inputs into the Base Case Plan, as well as the implications of the short-term disruption, and have now agreed to re-gear the covenants on two occasions, to reflect the unforeseen duration and magnitude of the impact from Covid-19. In addition, it should be noted that the Group expects to be cash positive for most of the year, allowing for the normal seasonal working capital cycle, with substantial liquidity maintained throughout the going concern period.

Significant judgements

In using these financial forecasts for the going concern assessment, the Group's Directors recognise that significant judgement was required to decide what assumptions to make regarding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the retail sector and wider economy and specifically to Superdry, and the ability to execute the turnaround plans required to recover brand health and return the business to profitable growth. Consequently, though the level of visibility has improved year on year, there remains more uncertainty than would usually be the case in making the key judgements and assumptions that underpin the financial forecasts for the business. The Directors believe that this uncertainty is reflected in the Base Case Plan, and trading year to date continues to give us confidence that we are through the worst effects of the pandemic.

The Plan does not anticipate a further, extended period of store closures, and the likelihood of this scenario is deemed remote. While it is conceivable that there is a further territory-wide lockdown, key factors in making this judgement include:

-- vaccine rollouts are progressing well in many of our core markets;

-- social distancing restrictions have been relaxed far more significantly than in between previouslockdowns, with broader cultural acceptance of the need for hygiene measures (e.g. mask-wearing and handsanitising);

-- government communications reflect an increasing pressure to re-open economies, with furlough supportcoming to an end on 30 September 2021 in the UK.

In the event that this were to happen, it could cause revenue declines to exceed those in the reverse stress test, however, this would likely result in corresponding government support (e.g. in the form of furlough and rent moratorium) being available to mitigate the worst effects, together with implementing similar cash preservation measures as were deployed in FY21.

Summary

After considering the forecasts, sensitivities and mitigating actions available to management and having regard to the risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group has adequate resources to continue operating for the foreseeable future, and to operate within its borrowing facilities and covenants for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing the financial statements, taking into account the working capital troughs in both FY21 and FY22. Accordingly, the financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis.

Viability

In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Group over a longer period than that required by the 'going concern' provision. The Directors have assessed the viability of the Group over the five-year period through to FY26 using the medium-term financial plan (the 'Medium Term Plan'). This Medium Term Plan is in its early stages of implementation (having been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic). It assumes the successful execution of the turnaround strategy to reset the brand, reversing the decline in performance which began in FY19 and return the Group to FY18 revenues and profitability over the medium/longer-term horizon.

The five-year viability period coincides with the Group's strategic review period. Furthermore, beyond this period, performance is increasingly difficult to predict, exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

The viability assessment has considered the potential impact of the principal risks on the business in particular future performance (including the success of the brand reset and turnaround strategy, and the broader economic recovery) and liquidity over the Plan. In making this statement, the Directors have considered the resilience of the Group under varying market conditions together with the effectiveness of any mitigating actions and the availability of financing facilities.

As already described in the statement regarding going concern, as part of this assessment the Directors have considered an extended reverse stress test over the viability period with similar mitigations as under the going concern assessment, and have taken account of the availability of the Group's ABL.

Whilst recognising the challenging retail environment will increase the risks and costs around the future refinancing of this facility, based on current market conditions and our proven ability to manage cash during the pandemic, the Directors believe that Superdry has the appropriate plans, current assets, and mitigations in place to maximise the prospects of a successful renewal in advance of the January 2023 ABL expiry. The viability assessment therefore assumes that the Group renews on existing or better terms through the duration of the viability period.

Under the reverse stress test, which tests for the breakeven point against our borrowing facilities (liquidity and covenants are tested separately), the July 2022 (Q2 23) covenant test would breach first, in line with the going concern test. Given the assumed recovery in trading post-Covid in the Medium Term Plan, both liquidity and covenant headroom in the outer years of the plan is higher than in FY23. The reverse stress test indicated that, after taking account of the mitigating actions highlighted in the going concern assessment above, the Group would be able to operate within its funding facilities for the five-year assessment period. However, a sustained downturn as a result of the new strategy not turning the business around, or an unexpected failure to renew the ABL in January 2023, would threaten the viability of the business over this five-year assessment period.

Based on this assessment, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period to April 2026.

Notes

1. 'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours.

2. Full price sales mix relates to the proportion of retail sales made at RRP in full priced stores and owned websites only.

3. Cash annualised saving has been calculated based on the effective date of the lease agreement.

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income

to the members of Superdry Plc

Adjusted* Adjusting Total Adjusted* Adjusting Total Note 2021 items 2021 2020 items 2020 GBPm (note 7) GBPm GBPm (note 7) GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 6 556.1 - 556.1 704.4 - 704.4 Cost of sales (263.0) - (263.0) (326.5) - (326.5) Gross profit 293.1 - 293.1 377.9 - 377.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses (321.6) (19.4) (341.0) (412.1) (127.0) (539.1) Other gains and losses (net) 19.3 (4.7) 14.6 9.1 1.9 11.0 Impairment credit/(loss) on trade receivables 3.8 - 3.8 (9.2) - (9.2) Operating loss (5.4) (24.1) (29.5) (34.3) (125.1) (159.4) Finance income - - - 0.2 - 0.2 Finance expense (7.2) - (7.2) (7.7) - (7.7) Loss before tax (12.6) (24.1) (36.7) (41.8) (125.1) (166.9) Tax (expense)/credit 10 (3.3) 3.9 0.6 6.1 17.4 23.5 Loss for the period (15.9) (20.2) (36.1) (35.7) (107.7) (143.4) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (15.9) (20.2) (36.1) (35.7) (107.7) (143.4) Other comprehensive expense net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 12.1 - 12.1 (2.5) - (2.5) Total comprehensive expenses for the period (3.8) (20.2) (24.0) (38.2) (107.7) (145.9) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (3.8) (20.2) (24.0) (38.2) (107.7) (145.9) pence pence pence pence per share per per share per share share Earnings per share: Basic 11 (19.4) (44.0) (43.5) (174.9) Diluted 11 (19.4) (44.0) (43.3) (174.1)

* Adjusted and Adjusting Items are defined in note 22.

2021 is for the 52 weeks ended 24 April 2021 and 2020 is for the 52 weeks ended 25 April 2020.

Balance Sheet

to the members of Superdry Plc Registered number: 07063562

Group 24 April 25 April Note 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 29.4 41.7 Right of use assets 17 91.1 118.0 Intangible assets 14 41.7 48.4 Investments in subsidiaries - - Deferred tax assets 53.8 53.3 Derivative financial instruments 20 0.3 0.1 Total non-current assets 216.3 261.5 Current assets Inventories 148.3 158.7 Trade and other receivables 102.3 91.6 Derivative financial instruments 20 2.4 2.5 Current tax receivables 4.0 6.8 Cash and bank balances 38.9 307.4 Total current assets 295.9 567.0 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings - 270.7 Trade and other payables 126.5 103.3 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 6.2 4.2 Derivative financial instruments 20 5.7 2.1 Lease liabilities 17 94.1 80.1 Total current liabilities 232.5 460.4 Net current assets/(liabilities) 63.4 106.6 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 1.2 2.2 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 10.0 10.8 Derivative financial instruments 20 1.5 0.2 Deferred liabilities 1.1 1.4 Lease liabilities 17 175.5 240.8 Total non-current liabilities 189.3 255.4 Net assets 90.4 112.7 EQUITY Share capital 21 4.1 4.1 Share premium 149.2 149.1 Translation reserve 6.6 (5.5) Merger reserve (302.5) (302.5) Retained earnings 233.0 267.5 Total equity 90.4 112.7

Group Cash Flow Statement

to the members of Superdry Plc

Group Note 2021 2020 GBPm GBPm Cash generated from operating activities 18 50.1 87.5 Tax receipt/(payment) 2.5 (2.2) Net cash generated from operating activities 52.6 85.3 Cash flow from investing activities Investments in subsidiaries - - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6.8) (6.4) Purchase of intangible assets (6.8) (7.5) Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale - 2.4 Net cash used in investing activities (13.6) (11.5) Cash flow from financing activities Dividend payments 12 - (3.4) Proceeds of issue of share capital 0.1 - Draw down of Revolving Credit Facility - (30.0) Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility - 30.0 Net interest paid (7.2) (7.5) Repayment of leases - principal amount 17 (39.9) (61.1) Net cash used in financing activities (47.0) (72.0) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 19 (8.0) 1.8 Net cash and cash equivalents/(debt) at beginning of period 19 36.7 35.9

