

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L) said the Group delivered a strong first quarter with rental revenue up 22% over the prior year, also up 12% when compared with the first quarter of 2019/20, both at constant currency. Looking forward, the Group now expects business performance in the current year to be ahead of previous expectations.



First quarter statutory profit before tax increased to $416 million from $241 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 67.8 compared to 39.9.



Group adjusted operating profit increased to $498 million, up 50% at constant exchange rates. Before amortisation, earnings per share, in cents, was 71.3 compared to 43.3.



Group revenue increased 23%, or up 21% at constant currency, to $1.85 billion. Rental revenue was $1.67 billion compared to $1.35 billion, last year.



