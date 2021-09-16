- (PLX AI) - Medivir positive study results of MIV-818 in HCC dose escalation section of the phase 1b study.
- • The overall safety profile was in line with expectations for this type of drug and patient population, the company said
- • A total of nine evaluable patients with various types of advanced cancer in the liver were enrolled, who had exhausted approved therapies
- • Four patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) showed stable disease in the liver over an extended period of time
- • "These positive study results provide further support for Medivir's development of MIV-818 in HCC. We are now looking forward to explore MIV-818 further in combination with two other mechanism of actions," Medivir's Chief Scientific Officer said
